One of the sectors most affected by the impact of the coronavirus crisis is textiles. Traders are chaining four consecutive months of declining sales after a “black” April. A situation that adds to Sánchez’s veto of sales in physical stores and the iron-clad measures with which the Government is suffocating the fashion industry. At stake: the future of 200,000 jobs and 17,600 points of sale.

Saying goodbye to sales will sink sales in the textile sector by more than 50% in 2020. «The Government’s decision could cause a greater drop than expected, although we do not consider that this decision will continue, due to the blow supposes for physical commerce “, he explained Eduardo Zamacola, President of the Business Association for Textile, Accessories and Leather Trade (Acotex).

The fashion industry has entered Supervivencia survival mode ’. A scenario that has caused several merchants to insure OK DAILY that they are going to make covert sales in order to survive and save their business from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The shops in supervivencia survival mode ’

“There are a thousand ways to do promotions and undercover discounts without the need to put the word in the window of our stores », they guarantee. Some owners explain that these ‘traps’ can range from loud discounts at the store to sending messages to customers through social media.

The Sánchez’s interventionism It has sharpened the ingenuity of merchants in the face of the urgent need to make cash. The objective? Not saying goodbye to one of the key periods in annual billing, but with one priority: guaranteeing security measures for workers and customers.

Respecting the safety distance, wearing a mask or disinfecting footwear in the access to the store are some of the security measures that are being established by traders who have been able to raise their blinds in phase zero of de-escalation.

Sales will drop 70%

Estimates estimate that sales will drop 70% in the opening month, while in the following months until the end of the year a drop of more than 50% is expected. Some figures that forecast the lack of customers in stores and not the crowds that the Sánchez government talks about.

After more than sixty days with the blind downMerchants see markdowns as the only opportunity to generate cash and eliminate quick inventory.

The toughest measures: in Spain

The prohibition of sales means losing 50% of sales, to which must be added the months of hiatus, a situation that translates into 7,000 million euros less in the merchants’ box, according to Acotex.

In addition to the veto of the sales, the imposition on the textile sector of iron security measures that only apply in Spain, since no country in the world requires its merchants disinfect clothing or quarantine clothing.

In this situation, the president of Acotex denounces that ·“The shops are too touched to do more damage”, and demands that the government “back off as soon as possible on the measures it has imposed without consulting and informing the textile sector.”