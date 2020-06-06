Puebla.- A reporter and a cameraman from Puebla were attacked by merchants in the market known as El Parián.

Itzel Valencia and Alejandro Rodríguez, from Canal 13 in Puebla, were the communicators beaten.

On social networks, the moment when they begin to attack them is observed, despite the fact that the journalists clarified that they did not want to have problems with anyone.

“I don’t want to have a problem with you,” said the cameraman just before he was slapped by a merchant.

This is one of the moments in which this man in the red shirt hits our teammates Itzel Valencia and Alejandro Rodríguez.

During the recording, the moment when the most commercials hit them was captured. Although the reporter ran, they chased her to keep hitting her.

The videos were shared by the media to which the communicators belong and they regretted the events.

“We condemn the physical aggression of which our colleagues Itzel Valencia and Alejandro Rodríguez were objects by owners of local 56 of the ‘El Parián’ Handicrafts Market when they were doing their work and we demand that the Prosecutor of Puebla investigate this fact,” demanded the means, medium.

For now, both Itzel and Alejandro filed the corresponding complaint for what happened.

“In Canal 13 Puebla we have already complied with filing a complaint for the crimes of willful injuries and threats of which our colleagues Itzel Valencia and Alejandro Rodríguez were victims in El Parián.”

“Now we hope that the Puebla Prosecutor’s Office will act against those responsible,” they explained.

