05/10/2021 at 7:20 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Atlético de Madrid player, Joao felix, has received insults by a small group of fans this Monday after the team’s last training session, according to the cameras of the Sports Four program: “Mercenary! Get off this team! Fuck you!”.

The Portuguese, who did not have much impact on the visit to Camp Nou, He has recently overcome an ankle injury that has kept him away during some LaLiga matches. The attacker missed the defeat against Sevilla, in addition to the match against Eibar and Huesca. He returned in the 2-1 defeat against Athletic starting from the bench.

The former Benfica has gone from more to less this season and the bad run of results of the Cholo Simeone team has coincided with its poor performance. The Portuguese has not seen the door since matchday 25, when he was key with a goal against Villarreal, and his impact on the game has not been transcendental.

Marked in its second season

Joao Felix has been one of the proper names of the Atlético de Madrid season. Despite the eliminations in the Champions League and Copa del Rey, the colchoneros face the final stretch of the season depending on themselves in LaLiga with a favorable calendar.

But it is true that the team has shown a more vulnerable face in recent months, coinciding with the poor performance of the Portuguese, something that would have sparked some criticism from fans. The player trained in the lower categories of Porto has participated in a total of 37 games in which has scored a total of 10 goals and has distributed five assists.