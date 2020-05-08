The bloody war against Venezuela by the United States shows us a chapter that is planned for a long time. The involvement of the Donald Trump government is evident and notorious in a macabre game that has crashed into the dignity of an ever-rebellious people.

The variable “mercenaries” begins to be a fundamental part of the information that international agencies title, leaving the discovered a classic Pentagon operation with an unhappy (until now) ending.

The business of military contractors He moves more than a hundred billion dollars a year in the United States. These “organizations” are almost always made up of ex-soldiers who make war for money.

Dollars from the money of the taxpayers of the American people. Its trace can be registered in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria. For Washington the casualties of their armies, the military deployment, and the administrative and economic duties with families in mourning, have become an unacceptable expense. Without taking into account the damage they cause to public opinion. That is why contemporary wars are marked by the use of contractors with a single payment (without contractual duties, pensions, life insurance or ties to the media).

Mercenaries do not know the meaning of the word “treaty”, and laugh at their human rights meetings. For them Geneva is a beautiful city in some diffuse point of Europe, known for a crystalline liquor that tastes great with orange juice.

They have no supervision from any agency, no respond to any mandate except money, they have no contemplation or scruples for life.

If the United States Army, and especially that section full of testimonies of sadism, schizophrenia and insanity known as “Marines” does not allow (at least theoretically), the cruelty against humanity, and has certain codes of conduct, these ex- Soldiers, many of them traumatized and insane from their previous experience in imperial wars, can unleash their depravity and their monsters.

Libya knows this well, with thousands of complaints about torture. Of course Iraq knows, with the rampant inexcusable destruction of timeless cultural heritage. Colombia sadly knows, with dozens of testimonies of girls raped by US soldiers in the vicinity of military bases in total impunity.

The mercenaries being captured off the Venezuelan coast have all of this in common, and more. The Silvercop company, led by Justin Goudreau, carried out training, advisory, logistical support, telecommunications, and arms supply functions, but above all, was the link with the Donald Trump government, which according to his resume, provided personal security.

The matrix of opinion that seeks to separate them from the accompaniment of Washington is simply laughable. It is already clear to the world that they effectively worked hand in hand with the “president in charge of Venezuela” Juan Guaidó according to Donald Trump.

In recent hours, Guaidó’s communication advisor, J.J. Rendón has confessed who signed the contract with Silvercorp. A contract that also has the signature of Guaidó although the sepoy continues denying it in the middle of an attack of acne.

Today, Silvercop does not exist. Their offices are empty, their accounts are closed (not without first threatening to kill Erika Ortega, a seasoned Venezuelan journalist). In any normal country they should be under investigation by justice.

Two of his mercenaries have been captured in Venezuela by fishermenWhat a way to implode the myths that Hollywood and Netflix sell us!

We are facing the culmination of a plan that included economic sanctions, theft of Venezuelan assets abroad, locks to companies that commercialized food, blockade of inputs to produce gasoline, internal sabotage, diplomatic war.

And probably biological warfare with viruses does not stop showing an interesting scenario: a small rebellious nation, stigmatized Everyone, vandalized by the media, object of hatred and xenophobia, accused of multiple crimes, and practically besieged by the American empire and its Latin American lackeys, has erased with a stroke of the pen a new assassination attempt on its president. A new attempt at a coup against democracy.

The question of the day is how much time does the puppet of the gringos in Venezuela, Juan Guaidó. There is already information about his asylum plans at a European embassy. The answer is that time is not a variable to consider in this chess strategy developed by Nicolás Maduro against the hawks of the Pentagon, because Juan Guaidó’s time is no longer transcendent.

The judicial process that must be implemented in order for it to answer to the Venezuelan Justice is inexorable. As long as Trump continues to see him as the cornerstone of destabilization in Venezuela, as long as the efforts and monies of U.S. taxpayers are earmarked to leverage him as a presidential candidate and he is the visible face of blatant theft of Venezuela’s assets abroad, the bulbs and flashes will react to any moan yours.

For Guaidó the twilight of his film is coming. Events call for a new figure, Hollywood’s imperial narrative demands a new protagonist.

In this two things are very clear. Venezuela’s assets abroad must be repatriated, all and immediately. International law and justice does not apply to rebels. And secondly, what Juan Guaidó has stolen is not going to be able enjoy, condemned as in a Poe tale.

Whether in prison or in a room of some embassy lambebotas European, the ghost of the humiliation and shame will sleep forever in his bed.

Do you know what arrecho is? Know that anyone can give you a coup de grace at any time because you can never trust in someone. That is the fate of traitors when they lose their charm before imperial eyes.

If not ask Leopoldo López, who raves like Napoleon at the Spanish embassy. Plunged into the dream of antipatria, always in search of lost power. Anchored in the past, with the future burying them day by day.

We continue.

Orlando Romero Harrington is the author of numerous texts on communication and politics. He is a plastic artist, graphic designer, documentary filmmaker, creative director, blogger, teacher and an eternal militant of libertarian causes.

He is currently President of the Zorba Communication Laboratory, Advisor on Institutional Image and Political Campaigns in Venezuela.

