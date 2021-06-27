Mercedes will not develop the W12 further but says the fight does not end

Wolff said on Saturday that Mercedes “will continue our principle of putting our resources in 2022” regarding its development plans despite the fierce fight for the current championship with Red Bull.

On Sunday at the Styrian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen clinched a dominant victory for Red Bull, leading all laps and clinching the team’s fourth consecutive victory.

It was listened to Lewis Hamilton on the team radio asking Mercedes what she could do to bridge the gap with Verstappen, and said after the race that it was “impossible” to keep up, dropping to 17 seconds before his late pit stop to go for the fastest lap.

Hamilton also said Mercedes had to “find some performance” and “need an upgrade of some kind” to take the fight to Red Bull.

But speaking to Britain’s Sky Sports F1 after the race, Wolff He said that it had been “the first race in eight years in which there is a lack of rhythm, in which we can see that we have stopped developing for this year, because we believe that the next few years are very important to do well”.

In a subsequent talk with the media, Wolff acknowledged that it was a “very, very difficult decision” not to continue with the development of the Mercedes W12, but felt it was important to weigh the benefits for the new regulatory cycle that begins in 2022.

“We are going to have new regulations not just for next year, but for years to come, a completely different concept car, and you have to choose the right balance,” said Wolff.

“Almost everyone is going to be in next year’s car. Some may continue to bring things. Red Bull has brought trucks on Thursday and Friday with new parts.”

“And it’s fair, it’s a strategy, and one that proves to be successful as it is, because today they were just in a league of their own from a car point of view.”

Lap by lap of the Styrian GP, ​​by Motorsport Stats:

Red Bull’s recent streak has seen the team open a 40-point lead in the constructors’ championship. But Wolff underlined that the title race is far from over, saying Red Bull’s development will end at some point and there are many more areas to optimize.

“The championship is not played only with the addition of aerodynamic parts, because at this certain stage, even those like Red Bull who continue to add parts, they need to change all the development towards next year,” said Wolff.

“That means all the exploitation of the car around the set-up, the set-up work, the tires, and the optimization of how we’re running will become a very, very important part.”

Also read:

“It would not make sense to delay a week or two (or) a month on the current car, because the gains would not be anywhere near what we are getting with the 2022 car.”

“But with that said, this is far from over. We had a very difficult weekend here in Austria, with no weapons in our arsenal to win this race fairly. But we are going to win races this season, and we are going to have pole positions, and we are going to fight all we can for every result. “

When asked if Hamilton had agreed to the plan, given his post-race comment on the need for improvement, Wolff replied: “The driver will always fight with everything he has.”

“We have already had the talk and, in fact, it is a very rational decision. The updates that you bring would not close the deficit, the aerodynamic deficit, of the magnitude that these new aerodynamic regulations cost us. It is a fact.”

“As I said before, they will stop the aerodynamic development at a certain stage because it would be dangerous for next year’s championship, to lose next year’s championship.”

“So the fight is still total. This has not been our best circuit in the past, and neither has it been today. That does not mean that we have no weapons left in our arsenal.”

Gallery: Photos from the Styrian Formula 1 Grand Prix

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, at Parc Ferme

1/36

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, at Parc Ferme

2/36

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates at Parc Ferme

3/36

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates at Parc Ferme

4/36

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, congratulates winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at Parc Ferme

5/36

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, congratulates winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at Parc Ferme

6/36

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 3rd place, congratulate each other at Parc Ferme

7/36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Third place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, in Parc Ferme

8/36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 3rd place, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2nd place, congratulate each other at Parc Ferme

9/36

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 3rd place, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2nd place, congratulate each other at Parc Ferme

10/36

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates at Parc Ferme

11/36

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates at Parc Ferme

12/36

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Third place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes in Parc Ferme

13/36

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, crosses the finish line to win the race

14/36

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, crosses the finish line to win the race

15/36

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, crosses the finish line to win the race

16/36

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, crosses the finish line to win the race

17/36

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, is hailed at the finish line by his team for taking fourth place

18/36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, 1st place, celebrates in his cockpit on the way to Parc Ferme

19/36

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

20/36

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

21/36

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

22/36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

23/36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

24/36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

25/36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

26/36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

27/36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

28/36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

29/36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

30/36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

31/36

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

32/36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

33/36

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

34/36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

35/36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

36/36

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images