Mercedes will make a final update to its 2021 car at Silverstone

Mercedes will bring the final update of his 2021 Formula 1 car to the Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone later this month.

The German team is currently facing their toughest challenge in the V6 hybrid era in their duel against Red Bull, leader of the drivers ‘and constructors’ championships, as well as winner of the last four races.

Max Verstappen is 18 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton at the top of the drivers ‘standings, while Red Bull leads Mercedes by 40 in the constructors’ cup.

Hamilton said last Sunday after his loss to Verstappen in the Styrian GP that Mercedes “needs an update” to find more performance after seeing how Red Bull advanced in terms of absolute pace.

The manager of the Mercedes team, Toto Wolff, revealed after the race that the development of the W12 car had stopped for this year, but the technical chief James Allison added later that updates already completed were yet to be added.

In statements to Sky Sports F1 After the second practice of the Austrian Grand Prix, Wolff was asked whether the intensive use of flo-vis in the session had something to do with a new direction or design philosophy that was being evaluated in the wind tunnel.

“No, this year’s car no longer works in the wind tunnel,” explained the German team principal.

“Basically it is about understanding some of the flows that we can continue to analyze in the CFD, but there are not going to be big changes of pieces.”

“There is one more development that we are going to put into the car at Silverstone, but [el túnel de viento ha] been standing still for a long time. “

The decision to end development of the 2021 car comes as Mercedes shifts focus and resources towards the 2022 design, which will be the first under the new technical regulation.

Wolff has previously explained that the gains to be made for the 2022 model and beyond outweigh the short-term benefits of continuing to work on the 2021 car, even with the possible consequences of losing this season’s championship.

Hamilton said Thursday that he knew the upgrade was still planned for the W12 car, but was hopeful the Mercedes would better suit the Silverstone circuit compared to the difficulties they have encountered at the Red Bull Ring.

“It’s a different track, a different surface,” said Hamilton.

“Obviously he has a lot of straights, where Red Bull is particularly strong at the moment.”

“However, I am hopeful that it will be a decent hunting ground for us.”

