Mercedes, where I said I say, I say … Evolutions!

As they say, ‘a liar is caught sooner than a lame man’. And in this case, it didn’t take long. On Sunday, after the superiority shown by Max Verstappen on Hamilton, with Red Bull getting his fourth consecutive victory in the F1, the English pilot asked for a reaction from his team:

“We need to improve, I don’t know if the engine or the wing, but we need to find something”

said the Briton. Bottas had the same opinion: “As a team we have to realize that we need improvements to the car.” But Toto Wolff surprised by denying the greatest: “We don’t have the strongest package. And we have already stopped our development for 2021. We are going to have to exploit what we have, do the best job possible, understand the configuration of the tires and whatever performance is in the car, but this year is not going to be easy. “ If his words were real, it meant that Mercedes would be in an extremely delicate position to fight for the Drivers and Constructors titles against Verstappen and Red Bull. But they all had the same doubts: Was it a bluff to surprise Red Bull?. And just two days later, on the official F1 podcast, called ‘F1 Nation’, Mercedes technical director James Allison, made it clear that there will be improvements. The words of Wolff they were just a diversionary maneuver.

“We have a reasonable amount of things that will make our car faster in the next few races, and hopefully that is enough to be able to beat Red Bull. Despite Toto’s words, I don’t think those two things are at odds and I don’t think he said precisely that. What Toto points out is that next year’s rules are a big and complicated matter, and they demand a great deal of our attention. Therefore, most of the focus of our factory has shifted to the next year, the performance discovery for next year. But that does not mean that there are not things still in the chain before that change of focus “he commented.

“And besides, it is not the whole factory. And we are (Brackley) only one of the two factories, there is also the factory of the power units (motors) and there is a little more to come in the engine as well. So there are more aerodynamic changes in sight. We still have the opportunity to fix things while this season is still very much alive and hot, ”he added.

On the other hand, James also wanted to highlight how much the change in the 2021 regulations influenced the performance of the Mercedes, benefiting in turn its main rival, Red Bull, something for which they have had to spend more time to reduce their loss of benefits: “Since the changes to the aerodynamic rules for caring for tires were introduced, it has been tremendously difficult for us to find the kind of performance gain we had before those rules.”.

Hamilton has two races highlighting Red Bull’s huge increase in straight speed

The Hamilton Compromise

“Hamilton wants to drive a car that allows him to show his ability, but he is absolutely brilliant for us in these circumstances because he is so focused on winning championships.. He was at our factory doing a lot of simulator laps last week and is as committed as anyone to making sure we find the advantage we need to be able to push the Red Bull up front, and I think you will see him at his best, “he concluded. Clear declaration of intent before the second weekend of Austria, where Red Bull is clear favorite, with a Verstappen that he will seek his third consecutive victory, the 5th in a row for his team this year.

Hamilton asked the team for evolutions to defeat Verstappen