Mercedes wants to return to respect with Red Bull

The team issued a statement Thursday after the SON will dismiss the presentation of Red Bull with which the Milton Keynes team sought to Hamilton received a harsher penalty for his role in the British GP first lap collision with Max Verstappen, which caused a 51G impact for the Dutch pilot.

Mercedes hoped that the ruling would “put an end to this incident” and “mark the end of a concerted attempt by Red Bull Racing’s top management to tarnish Lewis Hamilton’s good name and sporting integrity.”

When asked why the team had decided to release that statement, WolffMercedes’ boss for F1, explained that it was a matter of returning “respect” after considering that Red Bull had “exceeded”.

“I think we are looking to return a little respect to the discussion,” Wolff said. “We understand that emotions can be high and that is always a matter of perspective and perception. But we felt that that line was exceeded.”

Between the two FIA press conferences that took place after the first free practice session of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Wolff said that he had spoken with the Red Bull team boss, Christian Horner, for the first time since the collision.

However, he added that the statements to the media had become “very emotional” and “heated” after the accident and that now was the time to “de-escalate” the dispute in an attempt to blur the growing “polarization” that filled social media and led to racist slurs directed at Hamilton.

“I think the comments that were made during and after the Silverstone Grand Prix were elaborated further in the (Red Bull document submitted to the FIA).”

“(The comments were) not always just looking at the incident, but giving it a broader flavor. That was beyond other things, a step too far.”

“I think the things that were said and written were very emotional and heated. Everyone does other things as they want and can.”

“I don’t want to further ignite the fuel, the fire and the controversy. What we have to do as sports teams is de-escalate and not create more polarization on social media.”

Wolff added that now is the time to decide whether to apologize for the “below the belt” comments, but that neither he nor Hamilton would “require” Red Bull to do so.

“I think everyone has to decide if they want to apologize or not,” he said. “We believe that the comments that were made during and after the race and later in the written statements, and in the meeting itself, were below the belt,” he added in reference to considering them low blows.

“But it’s not up to me, nor would Lewis want to demand an apology.”