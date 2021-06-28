Mercedes threw the stone … and now hides her hand: yet another mess with Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff have been putting the media spotlight on the Honda engine and its power in recent weeks, hinting that the second unit had theoretically not allowed improvements. Max Verstappen responded and Wolff threw balls out.

The political and media struggle between Mercedes Y Red bull is on the way to leaving the sporting one in a joke, because since it became clear that both teams have a similar level and that they will have to earn the right to be champions with every drop of effort, they have undertaken an intense battle to try to undermine morale and your opponent’s performance.

We have seen it with the issue of flexible ailerons, with the issue of tire pressure and with the issue of pit stops. Now it is the turn of the engines. More specifically, that of Honda, as the Japanese brand introduced the second unit of the year in the Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri cars at the last French Grand Prix.

“Next time I will bring an impression of the rear wing difference”

The point is that this year the development of the engines has already been frozen and modifications can only be made with reliability and / or cost reduction as justification, and always under the supervision of the FIA.

At Paul Ricard, Lewis Hamilton stated that Red Bull was clearly beating them on the straights, which is curious considering that in theory no improvements could be made to the engine. Similarly, Toto Wolff pointed out that Honda had given “A huge step forward with the power unit”.

Max Verstappen’s answer

This has caused the frustration of Max Verstappen before journalists when asked about it, noting that “we have always been quite good at altitude, but I think that next time I will bring an impression of the rear wing difference and then I’m going to give it to all the journalists.

«I get these questions now, that we are very fast on the straight. Yes, we are, but look at our rear wing, I don’t think it’s exactly the same. “, reiterated the Dutch, who refers to the lower downforce of the rear wing of Red Bull in relation to that of Mercedes.

Max Verstappen argues that the Red Bull rear wing generates much less drag and load than the Mercedes.

«Without a doubt, Honda did a great job compared to last year, from our first engine to the one we have in the car now. It’s all about reliability, upgrades, and no clear advantages in pure power, so I’m going to turn on my printer next time and give you some photos, ”Verstappen concluded.

Wolff, sarcastic

Later, Toto wolff He also responded to his opponent on the court, wanting to unload responsibility on himself in relation to what happened.

“I’m really surprised that the guys at Red Bull are still protesting so much with the history of the power unit. That’s a little weird »he noted before listing the regulations in relation to engines.

«The rules are very clear. It is approved, you can find reliable solutions, and you are. Obviously there are certain things you can fix, but you have your tokens and you have to use them, that’s it. So there shouldn’t be any power advantage as such, ”said the Mercedes director.

“It’s always an interplay between a strong power unit, a lot of downforce and making the tires work. And I think they are just doing a very good job. We’ve already seen it at (Paul) Ricard, where they were able to run on a smaller wing without losing much on the winding section. So, in general, it is a very strong group, “concluded a Toto Wolff who now seems not to understand how the controversy arose.