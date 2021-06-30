Mercedes still plans to bring improvements to its 2021 car

Although the team leader, Toto Wolff, said after his defeat at the Styrian Grand Prix last weekend that the team’s development approach was fully focused on the 2022 rules, he has clarified that this does not mean that the developments of the current W12 have been stopped by full.

The technical director, James Allison, has revealed that Mercedes still has improvements that have been in development for some time, plus the German automaker’s engine division is also looking into what tweaks it can make to power unit management to help.

Speaking to the F1 Nation podcast, Allison said: “We have a reasonable number of things that are going to make our car faster in the next few races, and hopefully that will suffice.”

When asked how his statements contrasted with the comments of Wolff On the fact that there would be no further improvements to the current car, Allison said: “I don’t think those two things disagree. And I don’t think Toto said exactly that.”

“What Toto is pointing out is that next year’s regulation is a big and complex matter, and it demands a lot of our attention. So most of our factory’s attention has been focused on next year, on Yield Discovery for 2022 “.

“But that does not mean that there are not things that have been in the production chain since before that change of focus. And also, it is not the whole factory, we are only one of the two factories, there is also the one with the engines and there is a little more to come from them as well. “

“So there is some more aerodynamic change in the offing. A little on the power unit, we hope, on the power delivery side, and just a few things that aren’t as neat as we’d like, that we still have a chance to. get going while this season is still very much alive and hot. “

Allison added that the challenge of Mercedes Finding performance improvements with his current car had been made more difficult by the new fund rules for this year, which had cut down on downforce.

“Since the changes to the aerodynamic regulations for tire care were introduced, it has been extremely difficult for us to find the kind of performance increase that we had before those regulations,” he explained. “So that has complicated our lives more than we wanted.”

Allison also revealed that the “strange” setup the track engineer spoke about Andrew Shovlin This weekend it was related to a mechanical aspect aimed at improving the car’s performance both in a single lap and in long runs.

“It was probably a bit of a quaint expression on Shov’s part,” he said about the word “crazy.” “It’s a bit different from how we usually drive the car, mechanically. Aerodynamically it was very similar, the ride height was very similar.”

“But [se trataba] to change the roll distribution from front to rear. That was different than how we normally do, looking for a better balance between single lap performance and long runs. “

“If we have achieved that commitment exactly as we want it, that enters the list of unanswered questions that we will have the opportunity to answer by returning to the same track for a second consecutive weekend. We believe that it is faster, but it is not exempt. of commitments “.

