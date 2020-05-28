Giacomo Tortora was part of Ferrari with James Allison

He spent eight years with Maranello’s, until last year

Mercedes has a new deputy director of design, Giacomo Tortora. The Italian left Ferrari last year and will be able to join the current champion from July 1, according to the Italian edition of the portal Motorsport.com.

Tortora is not the only name in Mercedes that comes from Ferrari. James Allison, technical director, also worked for years for those of Maranello. In fact, both coincided there during the British’s second stage with the team between 2013 and 2016.

The Italian becomes part of the most successful team of the hybrid era. Mercedes already has six titles for both drivers and manufacturers and will fight this 2020 to continue in the lead so that Lewis Hamilton equals a great name of motorsports such as Michael Schumacher.

Tortora joined Ferrari in 2011 and worked there as an aerodynamic engineer and simulator manager. However, he was relegated from his post after the 2019 Monaco GP.

As deputy director of design at Mercedes, he will work closely with John Owen, chief designer. He will also collaborate with Allison again, a key part in this signing of those of Brackley.

Tortora was signed by the team at the end of last year, although he could not join until this summer. The reason is known as ‘gardening’. This standard sets a period of time that an employee of one team must wait when leaving to be able to start their work in a different one.

With this incorporation, Mercedes continues to bet on its future in Formula 1. All the successes they have reaped do not make them drop their arms or settle. Those of Brackley aspire to continue breaking records from this same 2020 season that will begin just in July after the failed start in Australia and the forced postponement of some races due to the coronavirus.

