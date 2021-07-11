Mercedes sends a strong warning to Red Bull ahead of the British GP

As they say, ‘he who laughs last laughs best’, and if we apply this phrase to the current season of Formula 1, it goes like a glove to the battle between Red Bull y Verstappen against Mercedes and Hamilton for the drivers ‘and constructors’ title of 2021. Mercedes seemed to start the season a step behind due to its performance in the tests, but managed to win the first races, but now, the situation is very different: Red Bull has won 5 consecutive races, 4 with Max Verstappen, and thus, the Dutchman leads the championship with 32 points of advantage over Hamilton and the team of energy drinks takes an advantage at the top of the Constructors’ World Cup of 44 points compared to Mercedes.

Hamilton has been insisting for several careers that he does not have “a lot to do” before the enormous speed of Red Bull straight, the result of improved engine reliability, new fuel and a more minimalist rear wing. And for that, he asked for a reaction from Mercedes. “We need to bring improvements, something, whatever”said the English. It seemed like the beginning of the end of Mercedes’ dominance, but as she said Fernando Alonso a few days ago, “Red Bull now seems to have taken a bit of an advantage, but you have to be very cautious, especially with Mercedes when not taking them into account”. And now, those of the star are already prepared in order to counter from next week, at his home Grand Prix, at Great Britain, near its Brackley factory.

In fact, last week, James Allison, Mercedes technical director, has already announced that despite the fact that Mercedes is focused on creating the 2022 car, it still planned to carry out some improvement in the Power Unit of its cars and in aerodynamics. And a few days ago Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes engineering director, was commissioned to send a strong warning to Red Bull ahead of the British GP: “The car did not perform particularly well in Austria. It was very difficult to get the balance right. The engineers and the pilots had to work very hard at it. We are really looking forward to Silverstone weekend, we have a great update which is quite exciting for our interests.”.

“Silverstone is a track where we have usually done very well and Lewis also enjoys driving there a lot. We are looking forward to getting there. However, we believe it will continue to be a challenging race weekend, ”he added in relation to the fight against Red Bull at the English track.

Wolff: “This is not over”

For its part, Toto Wolff, also wanted to be positive before the F1 Great Britain GP. “This is not over. What is a 32 point difference with Verstappen? An abandonment of Max and we will be back in the fight “, He said.

“If we look at the championship in general, we need to improve our performances, make fewer mistakes and keep working to better understand the car. If we do, we will return to the fight to win “added the Mercedes team boss.

“Our results may look worse in terms of pace than in reality. At Silverstone we will leave everyone with their mouths open, we will do first and second with an advantage of half a minute over the others ”, he concluded with an ironic message.