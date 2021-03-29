Mercedes remembers why luxury is not always based on the “all screen”

These days we have had the opportunity to learn more details of the next great launch of Mercedes-Benz. Without being presumptuous, I would say that today it is not easy for a manufacturer to surprise me with its launches and its novelties, even less since it is a brand that, like Mercedes, was supposed to have unveiled its most cutting-edge technology months ago. for the next few years in the new Mercedes S-Class. But I admit, what we have already seen of the Mercedes EQS has surprised me. As also I was surprised that the new Mercedes EQS bet on a spectacular dashboard “all screen” and that Mercedes is still thinking of the more traditional public for whom this solution could be excessive.

Mercedes gives you to choose, all screen, or classic dashboard

Hyperscreen is perhaps the great letter of introduction of the new Mercedes EQS. A dashboard completely covered with screens, on a flat surface, without cuts, in which we find the 12.3 “instrumentation, the 17.7” central system and the 12.3 “passenger screen. An ode to luxury and technology, and a solution that, apparently, from the images we have seen, integrates perfectly into the car.

It is curious that Mercedes-Benz has also resorted to aerator outlets, with a turbine design, physical, which are designed to touch and so that we orient them in the direction in which we prefer the air from the air conditioner to project.

But what about those clients who may understand that this is an excessive solution?

Mercedes surprised us by announcing that the Mercedes EQS will also be available with a more traditional solution, with a dashboard covered in noble and elegant materials, and a central screen system that, although modern, is much simpler and more classic.

So things, the customer will have the Hyperscreen option, but also a configuration in which the “all screen” dashboard is replaced by a typical dashboard, a 12.3 “screen for the instrumentation and a 12.8” central screen, similar to the one used by the Mercedes S-Class. On the other hand, regardless of the screen system we choose, the technology, the software system that supervises and its functions, it will be exactly the same. Mercedes has centralized its technologies in an MBUX system, which is designed to adapt to different screen configurations.

In practice, the difference between Hyperscreen and the traditional dashboard system is that it has a smaller central screen, and dispenses with the passenger screen.

More images of the Mercedes EQS: