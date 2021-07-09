Mercedes, relieved if the tire with which it suffers is no longer seen on the track

Sochi may be the last time the C5 tire will be seen on the track this year, a rubber that Mercedes did not exactly like at the Austrian GP.

After the Austrian Grand Prix, it was planned to use the C5 tire in three more races: Singapore, Russia and Abu Dhabi. However, the cancellation of the Singapore Grand Prix and the changes made to the Yas Marina circuit may make Sochi the only remaining race to see the C5, a tire that Mercedes suffered on.

The changes to the Yas Marina circuit may cause Pirelli to reconsider its decision to use the C5 tire in the last race of the season, as reported by the Race Fans web portal and collected by the Soymotor.com portal.

Although it had already been decided that the C5 would be used in Abu Dhabi, now the Italian tire supplier prefers to wait for all the changes to be made to Yas Marina before making a decision.

The elimination of several slow corners and the creation of a new high speed banked corner will surely lead you to opt for a harder rubber.

If in the end this is the case, Russia will be the only country to which Pirelli will take the C5, news that Mercedes would welcome with open arms. The Germans have neither achieved pole position nor won in any of the three races in which the C5 was used.