Formula 1 again proves its involvement in the fight against the coronavirus. This Tuesday, Mercedes published a press release announcing to make available for free the plans of a respiratory assistance device developed by its engineers in collaboration with those of the prestigious University College London (classified 8th best university of the world in 2020) and in concertation close with clinicians from the University Hospital Center of London (UCLH).

The UCL-Ventura Help System is a continuous positive pressure device (CPAP) that helps Covid-19 patients with lung infections to breathe more easily when an oxygen mask alone is insufficient. The system, dubbed Mark II, “has reduced oxygen consumption by up to 70% compared to the Mark I model, and has received regulatory approval from the MHRA (the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency). British ed.) last week, “said a statement from the German automaker, whose stable is headquartered in Brackley (100 kilometers north of London).

“CPAP devices are rare in British hospitals, so engineers from UCL and Mercedes-AMG HPP worked 24 hours a day to reverse the engineering of a device that could be manufactured quickly by the thousands,” continues the communicated.

“It is hoped that by making this information widely available, it will help the global response to the crisis by enabling healthcare systems around the world to provide respiratory assistance to patients with Covid-19,” the text said. .

Mercedes is not content with disseminating the plans of the precious tool. It also manufactures it in response to an order from the British government for 10,000 devices. “The devices are produced at a rate of up to 1,000 a day at the HPP technology center in Brixworth, Northamptonshire. Currently, 40 machines that would normally produce pistons and F1 turbochargers are used for the production of CPAP devices, and all of the Brixworth facility has been redesigned to meet this demand, “said the team.

The six-time world champion in F1 manufacturers is not the only one to be involved in the fight since Ferrari has also made its factories available to manufacture breathing apparatus.