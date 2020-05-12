Red Bull boss explains what happened behind the scenes at the Australian GP

Mercedes changed her mind at the last moment and that led to the suspension of the event

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has revealed that Mercedes forced its client teams to vote not to go ahead with the Australian Grand Prix following the positive Covid-19 case detected at McLaren.

Mercedes’ role was key in the decision to suspend the Australian Grand Prix. That transpired immediately after it was announced that the event would not go ahead. However, now Christian Horner recounts the timeline that led to that decision and announces that Mercedes refused to supply engines to its customers.

“We had a meeting at the Crown Hotel with Formula 1 CEO Ross Brawn. He came with FIA Race Director Michael Masi. Since authorities were allowing the event to go ahead, I suggested, as many of we did, we should shoot on Friday, as planned, and go back to study the situation on a regular basis, “Horner says in a column on the Red Bull website.

“If people showed symptoms, then they would be tested because everything changed fairly quickly and if there are more cases, we would make the decision on whether to continue, but at least we would have started the event,” he adds.

“It was McLaren’s decision to withdraw, they had the right to do it under the circumstances, but there is nothing in the rules that indicates that if one team withdraws, the others have to do the same,” he points out.

Horner justifies that they had no reason to stop the Grand Prix, since the authorities had not advised them to do so and it seemed safe to run. However, according to his account, a call from Ross Brawn at dawn changed everything completely.

“Given the guidelines we had back then and the fact that other sporting events were taking place in Australia that weekend, I pushed for us to run because there was only one positive that resulted in a split vote between the teams,” he says.

“Ross called FIA President Jean Todt, who said he would take into account what the majority thought, so it was up to Ross because he had the final vote. He said he agreed with my suggestion to do more testing. and to evaluate the situation in 24 hours, I also wanted to continue with the event. I thought that if the Government and the medical authorities told us that it was safe for the race to continue, as a team we were prepared to run, “he recalls.

“But after the meeting ended, Ross called me around three in the morning and told us that we had a little problem because Mercedes had changed its stance. It meant that it would not supply engines to its customers. That changed the situation and the end result. That left Formula 1 with no choice but to cancel the event, “Horner says to finish.

