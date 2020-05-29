The bad news is happening on this black Thursday for the automotive sector, which is suffering the sharp blow of the coronavirus crisis. After the closure of the Nissan plant in Barcelona, ​​the Address of Mercedes de Vitoria It has again reduced its vehicle production capacity for this year because order forecasts are not being met and has decided to close the plant in August, the month in which workers will enjoy their holidays.

This has been confirmed by the president of the company committee, Igor Guevara, after holding a meeting with the managers of this plant in which around 5,000 people work, reports Efe.

At the beginning of last March, the management announced that it was considering expanding the 2020 production up to 159,000 units but the factory stopped on March 16 as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic and after an ERTE it resumed its activity gradually on April 27.

The company then lowered the production forecast of the Vito and V-Class vans by around 30,000 units and set them at 129,700.

He also decided that the staff would work four Saturdays in June and three on July and modified the August holidays, the month in which the factory would continue operating for two weeks.

This Thursday the management has chosen to decrease again the number of vehicles that will be produced this year in another 6,200 units, with which the final production this year will be 123,500 vans, Guevara explained.

In addition, the company has changed its opinion on the Work calendar for the coming months and has decided not to work on Saturdays in June and July or throughout the month of August.

The closure of Nissan in Barcelona

However, the real setback for the automotive industry in Spain has occurred in Catalonia. Despite unsuccessful government attempts to curb the decision, Nissan Motors executives have officially informed the Spanish Executive of the plant closure. They have done so via videoconference this Thursday with Industry Minister Reyes Maroto and Industry Secretary General Raúl Blanco.

Pedro Sánchez would have raised the executives of the Japanese multinational, not attending the final videoconference in which the news that he has been avoiding all the time has been released.

After the videoconference with the Government, the head of Nissan in Europe Gianluca de Ficchy has spoken with the unions and with members of the Generalitat of Catalonia.

The Zona Franca plant is not the only one that closes, but so will Montcada i Reixac and Sant Andreu de la Barca, which also attended the main factory in Barcelona.

The immediate reaction of some workers has been the burning of tires at the doors of the Catalan factory. The impact on employment is going to be very harmful for the industrial sector of Barcelona, Because although 3,000 people worked directly at Nissan, another 20,000 were engaged in auxiliary industries that supplied the plant and that also worked with Seat.

Nissan employees also enjoyed good conditions obtained after years of negotiations with the company, including 16 payments, a number of extra vacation days or seniority bonuses. All this is in danger of not returning and of disappearing in a few months, although Nissan has established a plan so that the dismantling of the plant will not be closed until the end of the year.