Mercedes progresses smoothly with Hamilton renewal

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton, signed a one-year contract with Mercedes in February to compete in the 2021 season, leading to questioning his future starting in 2022.

But Hamilton has shown little sign of wanting to withdraw from the Formula 1 or leaving Mercedes and revealed on Thursday that talks on a new contract were underway, calling the first meetings positive.

Speaking in Sky Sports F1 about the future of Hamilton on Friday, Wolff He said the talks were going well and that he did not foresee any sticking points in the negotiations.

“Yes, I am quite relaxed because they are going well,” said the Mercedes manager after the practice round of the Styrian Grand Prix.

“We are discussing. There are no obstacles. I think it is only about agreements, and something that takes a few more days, but they are good conversations.”

Hamilton spoke on Thursday about how much he enjoyed working with his current teammate Valtteri Bottas and that he didn’t “necessarily see that he has to change.”

Bottas also ends his contract at the end of the year, and his future is a common speculation point, as Mercedes considers promoting junior driver George Russell to its main team as a replacement for the Finn.

When Wolff was asked if Hamilton’s teammate could be an obstacle, the Austrian replied: “No, we have never discussed preferences or driver line-up.”

“That is not something that is part of his thinking.”

Wolff explained at a press conference shortly after his Sky interview that Mercedes He would always be transparent with Hamilton in his driver decisions, as they value his opinion.

“When we talk about drivers, there is nothing that we do not share with him, it is a transparent subject,” said Wolff.

“But there is also openness when I speak to Valtteri. When I talk to George he is also very open because I don’t want to have any hidden agenda. “

Also read:

“We have to assess the situation for the future. Valtteri has had some really good weekends, but he has also had some bad weekends, and we have to minimize them.”

“We will make a decision, and whatever decision we make, Valtteri or George, the person who is involved in that will hear it first, and that is the driver.”

Also read: