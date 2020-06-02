The FIA ​​has approved a series of changes that are called to end the dominance of the German team from 2022. It is not surprising that Mercedes do not want further modifications until then, which is why it has opposed the inverted grill in Formula 1.

And, to this day, how this season will be resolved remains unknown. The situation that has caused the coronavirus will considerably reduce the number of runs, although there will be double grand prix appointments. This is something that Liberty intends to take advantage of to try new formulas such as experimenting with an inverted grill. This issue was raised last Friday in a video conference of Formula 1 and the FIA ​​with the team leaders, a topic that Mercedes opposed.

The championship owners want to take advantage of the races planned to Austria and Great Britain to test the races to the sprint of classification with inverted grid and, in case of success, introduce them for the future. Thus The aim is to avoid repeating the results in the two great prizes that will be held on the same circuit. This proposal has the support of the FIA ​​but needs the unanimous support of the teams.

Ferrari, in favor; Mercedes, against

It is not the first time that this proposal has been on the table. Already last September there was talk of the possibility of introducing an inverted grill, something that Vettel qualified as “complete idiocy” For his part, Lewis Hamilton noted: “People who propose that don’t really know what they’re talking about” Now, most teams gave their consent last Friday, including Ferrari, where Sebastian Vettel runs. Although some asked for time to study this proposal more closely, Mercedes He made his opposition clear.