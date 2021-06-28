Mercedes must make important decisions shortly

Ross Brawn, Formula 1 sports director, believes that Mercedes will continue to fight for the championship against Red Bull in the 2021 season, but also expects the German brand to make important decisions about where to direct its resources in the coming weeks.

The 2021 campaign is a transition year for the new 2022 technical regulations. The teams said from the start of the season that a critical point would be the moment to decide when to stop updating this year’s cars to focus resources on next year’s. .

Brawn said that Mercedes will have to make some important decisions in the coming weeks, before the summer break, on what course to take against the dominance that Red Bull is imposing without compromising the 2022 car projects considering that it seems difficult to recover the difference that has been established in these first races.

“Someone said to me after the race: ‘Do you think the regulation change has hurt Mercedes? And I said not to forget that at the end of last year the Red Bull was probably the fastest car. The rule change affected everyone. It is difficult to judge how much it affected each team. Red Bull is beginning to assert its authority, ”said the F1 manager in his post-race column posted on the category’s website.

“It is a very difficult year for Mercedes to return, because the focus is on next season and the new regulations. Nothing can be done to the engine. Will you burn any resources on this car and sacrifice a bit for next year? I suspect not, as it is very difficult to suddenly regain momentum in a car that you have probably stopped working on ”.

“They may be trying to run more efficiently, trying to squeeze a little more performance out of the car’s setup, and how it’s working, but I don’t think we’re going to see any big updates or big changes to the car. They have to squeeze a little more what they have without putting in too many resources that could negatively affect next year.

“It looks like Red Bull is running a low downforce setup, which gives them a speed advantage in a straight line. I don’t know if that’s an option for Mercedes. Are they at the sweet spot? Do you question your simulations? Is developing a new rear wing the kind of project you could invest some resources in? “

“That is what is going to haunt their heads until halftime. Once the break is over, everyone will be committed to next year. Let’s see what happens in the next three races before the summer break ”.

During the Styrian Grand Prix, Toto Wolff said in a media talk that the “very, very difficult decision” had been made not to continue the development of the Mercedes W12 against the benefits of investing resources in the 2022 car. .

Also read:

“We are going to have new regulations not just for next year, but for years to come, a completely different concept car, and you have to choose the right balance,” Wolff concluded.

Red Bull outscores Mercedes in the constructors’ cup by 40 points, the biggest disadvantage the German team has faced against a rival in the turbo hybrid era.

Also read: