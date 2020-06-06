James Allison, Mercedes technical director, has made clear his opinion about the 18-inch wheels that will be implemented in Formula 1 in 2022. He assures that they are slower than the current ones, although they hardly intervene in aerodynamics.

One of the novelties of the technical revolution of Formula 1 in 2022 is the introduction of 18-inch wheels in Formula 1 tires. Something that, after years of testing and requests from fans, will reach the highest category of the motorsport, but that is not to everyone’s liking. James Allison, Mercedes technical director, has been against its implementation due to its worse performance compared to the current 13-inch.

“The new wheels are going to be heavier, with less grip, and with worse performance. They are going to make the cars slower, between one and two seconds. If you are a 13 year old or a fan of ‘Fast and Furious’ you will surely like them“Allison commented on the question of a Twitter user in a round of questions and answers from the Mercedes team’s home.

The British insists that this type of tire profile is more suitable for street cars, and that this introduction is more to link the world of Formula 1 with utility vehicles.

“In street cars, the economy is much more important, so it is more relevant to link with these vehicles. It is also important for tire builders to be interested in being part of Formula 1, “added Allison.

In closing, Allison understands the FIA ​​and Liberty’s reasons for introducing these tires. With future cars where the aerodynamics will lose weight to favor the show, this change will be effective for it.

“If you are the FIA ​​and the FOM, who want to compress the grill with wheels that do not affect aerodynamics, it is good. But it’s also a good opportunity to shake our heads. Time will tell if it finally gives that result, “has influenced to finish.

