Mercedes Mila she has shaved her hair boasting gray hair and a comfortable cut for this de-escalation. “data-reactid =” 24 “> Journalist Mercedes Milá has shaved her hair boasting gray hair and a comfortable cut for this de-escalation.

Veteran informant and former presenter of the Big Brother format, Mercedes Milá, has opted for a radical makeover to end this tough season of absolute confinement.

When the State of Alarm was decreed, the hairdressers, as well as other businesses, had to close their doors. Currently they are reopened but with strict security measures. One client per worker, the client must wear gloves and a mask, social distance and a long etcetera that, perhaps, Mercedes Milá has preferred to skip.

Several users agreed that Mercedes’ new haircut reminded them of David Bowie.“data-reactid =” 31 “>” Who do I remind you of? “Mercedes wrote at the bottom of the photo and, of course, comments with opinions were not long in coming. Several users agreed that Mercedes’ new haircut reminded them of David Bowie.

Others, on the other hand, bet on Clint Eastwood, Miguel Bosé or Jesús Calleja, almost nothing! The truth is that many comments were similar to men and this look gives her an androgynous look that she loves herself.

But, one of the most repeated names and that Mercedes must have been more excited to read is that of his own brother, Lorenzo Milá. The presenter has responded to these comments with hearts in emoji.

While she put scissors with a certain grace, Milá explained that there may be people who are surprised with her skills as a hairdresser but that she has always cut her hair at home. What happens is that currently she had a more complex cut that required the help of a professional and that is why she went to the beauty salon.

