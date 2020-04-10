Rome is a word marked in red for Mercedes Milá. An aspiration almost constantly frustrated. The city is so self-sufficient, so spare, that it sets its own law. You don’t need anyone. One does not go to Rome and resides there on a whim, many times it depends on what she wants to adapt to your own plans.

When Mila finished his studies at the Sacred Heart, his class planned to go there as an end-of-year trip. “But then, the nuns were very aware of the Second Vatican Council and decided to dedicate those funds to the poorest …”. More than half a century later, it occurred to him that it would be a good idea to remove that broken thorn in pursuit of charity. He planned that he would give chicha for a delivery of Scott and Milá, the program that begins its new season on Movistar + next Monday.

The team carefully selected the traveling companions. They rented a palazzo in the center and planted themselves there by plane when Lombardy was closed and the rest of Italy surrounded. Once again Rome acquired its status as a whimsical destination. And this time useful, but for a solidary purpose, yes for a good television program.

The first installment of the new season by Scott and Milá is a twisted plan that has been profited from. An example of that engine that continually energizes journalism: improvisation. You move to a place with the idea of ​​counting the lives of a generation of women and you bring back a whole thermometer of the times we live in and of the uncertainty to come. A change of plans to which they have taken good advantage halfway between healthy comedy, not without drama, and thriller.

Mercedes Milá herself does not know how to define her new program. A blessing that is so because it is a symptom of risk in those who do not need to jump into the void at this point. A refreshing feeling in who has already been everything in between. A kind of lesson on the part of those who still defend themselves by learning. “This is another genre,” says Milá. “But I know that it represents something that I could not do without the backpack that I carry,” says the journalist with four decades of experience – and triumphs without truce – behind her.

Few times has she given herself so high. “It is true, that requires little modesty and no fear,” he says. But so that he does not fall off the precipice of ridicule —even if it borders on him without complexes— he has a kind of agent of authority who controls the thermometer of his own impudence. The one that gives the wise half-punk veteran with which Milá likes to flirt so much. “I am like that and it can be dangerous for me to show it to both myself and the show.”

However, there are María Ruiz, producer and creator of the series, together with Milá and David Moncasi, its director, as police on duty. The plans in this chapter went ahead. But the shadow of an unforeseen event weighs on them all the time. They arrived in Rome, well, but how to get out of the trap? “Everything suddenly became very strange. Imagine that empty city and me, unable to hug my brother! ” Lorenzo Milá, you know, is a correspondent in Italy for TVE. And Mercedes, very stubborn … “Everyone knows it, I go around nonstop shaking people.” And can it continue? Can we continue like this? “I hope so…”.

For now, in the first chapter there leaves a few cuddles to his classmates. Also pizza bites, several toasts to the faint and timid sun that accompanied the sunset of those days of alarm installed in Rome. The statues and the Trevi Fountain, the deserted Vatican and the restless but serene current of the Tiber, which has seen so much already …, were witnesses.

They were able to hear how one of them has restricted visits to her grandson or how they raped the other one at the age of 30 in a portal, like a herd. As some were simply happy and the others resist with the shambles that life has brought them, still standing. In their testimonies there are pending accounts towards an education that left them unarmed before life, without tools to foresee misfortune but neither to embrace pleasure. “When we held a celebration two years ago of our 50th anniversary, for me, they were all unknown faces,” says Milá.

No longer. Life had led each of them through an always unforeseen course, which disrupted their plans. Today they know that marriage is not an end, but in many cases the beginning of the end, that children can stab you, that success — and in that Mila can boast of being a teacher — does not have to fulfill your dreams. That these, perhaps, are in the stoic but loyal attitude of a type as mysterious as adaptable to the circumstances that is called Scott and boasts a stamp with his beards of elegant and discreet Schnauzer.

