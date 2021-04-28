Mercedes-maybach s, now with six cylinders

On these days Mercedes sounds at the Shanghai Auto Show with the exhibition of its electric models EQB, EQS and EQA; with the CLS retouch; with a ‘Large’ version of the C-Class sedan, exclusive to the Chinese market, and of course, with the Maybach S-Class.

The ultra-luxurious Maybach S debuted in November last year with a V8 engine model. Earlier this month, Mercedes unveiled a V12 version to mark Maybach’s centenary, and now reveals a third version under the S480 badge, with a smaller engine and six-cylinder configuration -Very favorable in China, where large displacement engines are punished with more taxes.

Gallery: All images of the Maybach S six-cylinder.

Even the previous generation of the S-Class was available in China with a four-cylinder unit, where even the swanky G-Class and CLS offered that variant. For now, the newly launched S480 is exclusive to China., but later it could be seen in markets like Europe with the name Maybach S450.

Photos: Other details of the new Maybach S480 4matic

The new Maybach S480 4Matic for China it uses an inline six-cylinder gasoline engine, with 362 horsepower and 500 Newton-meters of torque. It offers the same electrical boost as the EQ and accelerates from 0-100 km / h in 5.8 seconds before reaching a top speed of 250 km / h.

The initial price of the model in China is equivalent to $ 226,000.

