Mercedes-Maybach S-Class 2021: all about the best alternative to Rolls-Royce and Bentley

Competing with Rolls-Royce and Bentley is the goal that Mercedes has set itself, refloating Maybach as a bodybuilder. Thus, with the official launch of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class 2021 we discover the maximum exponent of luxury, performance and exclusivity under the emblem of the three-pointed star. An ode to excess in every way, but also a sample of the might of the German firm to make it clear that the S-Class can be on the same level as Ghost and Flying Spur.

The best thing to know how to make Mercedes today, this is the Maybach S-Class

At 5,470mm long and 3,396mm wheelbase, this Maybach version is even larger than the extended wheelbase S-Class (+180mm). Mercedes boasts of putting its Maybachs to a higher level, and this is also reflected in the proportions. To this we add specific details such as the use of exclusive emblems, two-tone paint (cost around 15,000 euros), specific front grille with the Maybach name, self-designed wheels and a large presence of chrome details that underline that extra point of ostentation.

Inside everything has been thought to offer an atmosphere of luxury and distinction only available to the most exclusive cars, something that makes customization play a fundamental role through an infinite catalog of extras and options. As an example of this potential we find the comfort opening and closing system of the rear doors (1,606.5 euros), the specific infotainment equipment for the rear seats (2,558 euros) or the refrigerator for champagne with its respective silver glasses (3,808 euros). In a literal way, Mercedes-Maybach promises to make all the demands of its customers come true, only limiting the imagination and the checking account.

Maybach S-Class: do you prefer V8 or V12?

Once we focus on the technical section, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is available in two variants: S580 4Matic (from 164,565 euros) and S680 4Matic (from 217,324 euros). In the case of the Mercedes-Maybach S580 4Matic we find a 4.0 V8 Twin-Turbo engine with 503 CV of maximum power and 700 Nm of torque, being in turn supported by a microhybrid system of 48 volts (EQ Boost) of 20 CV and 200 Nm. In the case of the Mercedes-Maybach S680 4Matic, the engine is a 6.0 V12 Twin-Turbo with 612 hp of maximum power and 900 Nm of torque, regardless of any degree of additional electrification. The transmission in both cases is by means of a 9-speed automatic change by torque converter associated with an intelligent all-wheel drive system, the maximum speed is 250 km / h (self-limited in both cases) and acceleration 0-100 km / h it is 4.8s for the S580 and 4.5s for the S680.

For the very few who may be concerned about the consumption and emissions of a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, they should know that the S580 homologates an average consumption of 10.2-10.9 l / 100 km and CO2 emissions of 233- 248 grams. If we look at the S680, the average consumption rises to 13.3-14-1 l / 100 km, while CO2 emissions move by 305-322 grams.