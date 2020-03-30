100 units are already being tested at a North London hospital

They believe that with the help of other equipment, they can make 1,000 a day

The Mercedes engineering team has teamed up with University College London to develop a new UCI collapse respirator. It is the first device that exists of continuous positive airway pressure.

The engineers of the silver arrows and the academics of University College London have joined forces to fight the coronavirus pandemic and in just four days they have been able to create revolutionary respirators that will help against the collapse of the ucis of the United Kingdom, according to the British newspaper Daily Mail. This invention helps patients to breathe without missing sedating them and taking them to the ICU.

There are already 100 units and they are being tested in a north London hospital. While the first tests are being carried out, both Mercedes and University College London assure that they could manufacture about 300 devices a day and add that if all Formula 1 teams were to join, they would be able to produce 1,000 a day.

Both Mercedes and University College London have requested that these respirators be used only by the most seriously ill. This will be of great help for the recovery of these patients and also to reduce the number of workers in hospitals every day.

“These devices will help save lives by ensuring that respirators, a limited resource, are used only for the most seriously ill,” says Professor Mervyn Singer, Intensive Care Advisor at University College.

“Although they will first be tested at University College Hospital, we hope they will make a real difference in hospitals across the UK by reducing the demand for intensive care staff and beds as well as helping patients recover without the need for a more invasive process, “adds Singer to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.