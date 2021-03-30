Mercedes González, replacement of José Manuel Franco in the Government delegation in Madrid

The socialist mayor Mercedes González. (Photo: Mariscal / EFE)

The councilor and first deputy spokesperson of the PSOE in the Madrid City Council, Mercedes González, will replace José Manuel Franco at the head of the Government Delegation.

Franco will be appointed the new Secretary of State for Sports, occupying the position left vacant by Irene Lozano, who will go on the electoral lists of the PSOE in the Community of Madrid.

Who is Mercedes González?

González was number two on the PSOE list for the 2019 Madrid City Council elections headed by Pepu Hernández, whose campaign he coordinated, although he has served as a socialist councilor in the Consistory since 2015.

An expert in urban planning, she is the spokesperson for the socialist municipal group in the Urban Development and Works and Equipment commission, and deputy spokesperson in the Environment and Mobility commission.

González has served as an advisor to the socialist group in the Madrid Assembly from 2007 to 2008 and to the Third Vice Presidency of the Government and Ministry of Territorial Policy from 2009 to 2011.

She has a degree in Journalism from the CEU San Pablo University, a specialist in communication of public and political institutions with a master’s degree from the Complutense University and the George Washington University.

