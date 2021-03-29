Mercedes González leaves her act in the City Council to be the new Government delegate in Madrid

The Madrid councilor and first deputy spokesperson of the PSOE in the City of Matritense, Mercedes González will be the new government delegate in Madrid to replace José Manuel Franco. To do this, as confirmed by sources from his party 20 minutes away, he will renounce his act in the Madrid City Council where he has been opposing for more than six years.

In addition to being a deputy spokesperson, González is a member of the Permanent Ordinary Commission for Urban Development and Works and Equipment (Spokesperson), a member of the Permanent Ordinary Commission on Environment and Mobility (Deputy Spokesperson and First Vice-President), member of the Special Vigilance Commission of the Recruitment (Spokesperson).