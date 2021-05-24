Mercedes explains the problem with Bottas’ wheel

05/24/2021 at 11:00 CEST

The technical director of Mercedes, James allison, has explained in detail the problem of the wheel stuck in Valtteri Bottas’ car, which caused the Finnish driver to withdraw from the Monaco GP when he was running in second place. The car is still in the same condition and the wheel will have to be removed at the factory.

“If we can’t get the wheel gun to go clean into the nut, then it can chip the turning faces of the nut. We call it machining the nut. It’s kind of like when you take a Phillips head screwdriver and you don’t put it right in. the cross of the screwdriver. You start to round the drive face of the screwdriver slots, and then you just can’t remove the screw from whatever it is you’re trying to remove because you no longer have the turning edges. Something very similar happens with our nuts if the gun starts to turn and chip the turning faces with the nut on the wheel “, he commented Allison in statements collected by the motorsport.com portal.

“Given the power of the gun, you can end up without the turning face and just machine the nut to a place where there is nothing left to hold on to, and that’s what we’ve suffered here. In the end we couldn’t get the wheel off. parked in our garage with the wheel still on. We will have to rectify it, take out a Dremel and painfully cut the remains of the wheel nut. We will do it at the factory “, he reveals.

Abandonment of Bottas, coupled with Hamilton’s final seventh position allowed Red Bull to lead the Constructors’ championship by one point over Mercedes.

The team manager, Toto Wolff, He added that they will have to “review the design, the material of our wheel nut, because the mechanics who operate the nuts have to do it in a way that cannot be machined. And in fact, a mechanic who did that is one of the best, and one of the fittest in terms of pit stop speed, that the team has. So there are always things that come together. It’s never anyone’s fault. “