Mercedes EQS: the luxury of the 21st century

It takes only a brief glance for one to realize that this It is the most modern Mercedes-Benz produced in more than 125 years of the German brand’s history, either by the arched line of the body with a coup-like rear or the black panel serving as the front grille, the glass doors without frames or the two optical bands across the width of the front and rear of the EQS, a brand distinctive of the EQ model line. Aside from that It has the lowest drag coefficient of production cars in the world, with a Cx of 0.20 which, according to the brand’s engineers, helps to increase autonomy by 5%.

The “wow” effect caused by the exterior design increases in tone when the door opens automatically for me to come in when I approach (First it extends the handle and then it even moves by itself, just like the other three when the respective passengers approach, because I have the key in my pocket). Then it closes when I sit down and hit the brakes.

The star, the HyperScreen dashboard

But of course, the star of this cabin is the revolutionary Hyperscreen dashboard, unveiled in January at CES in La Vegas.It is the largest ‘tablet’ (measuring 141 cm) and ‘smart’ ever assembled in a car, containing three independent screens (12.3 “instrumentation, 17.7” center, brighter for being OLED, and 12.3 “front passenger instrumentation) under a slightly curved surface that looks like a single interface. In any case, it is an optional element.

In addition, a new level of interaction with the user (called “layer zero”) in which all the necessary and personalized information is placed in front of the driver’s eyes, no need to search the submenus, as this could distract you from your main function inside the car. And, of course, everything is configurable and adaptable to the user’s taste.

In fact, Thanks to Artificial Intelligence, the system quickly learns from those preferences to try to provide you with everything you need, at the same time connecting with the outside world, as well as with all the occupants of the vehicle. All functions and features (battery charging, entertainment, telephone, navigation, social networks, weather functions, connectivity, massage, etc.) are visible and available at all times, connected and personalized.

The information is projected or hidden in the background by itself, depending on what it learns from the user’s use, in addition to what the voice and gesture commands add to that experience. German engineers claim that, to avoid distractions, more than 90% of the information is accessible on the first level of the HyperScreen and / or via voice instructions.

Luxury seats, although less than an S-Class …

Inside, the freedom granted by an electrical architecture is felt in the free space both in the area of ​​the console (which does not need to have a bulky central tunnel that covers the gearbox, nonexistent) as, mainly, in the second row of seats. Here, the middle occupant does not have to spread his legs either: there is no transmission tunnel connecting both axles. The comfort of its seats is hard to beat (in the case of the sides, because the center is narrower and harder), but there are fewer electrical adjustments than in the S-Class, which can annoy the most demanding millionaires. And to show that this large hall It was not achieved at the cost of shrinking the trunk, there are their numbers: 610 liters of volume, expandable to 1770 if the seat backs are folded down.

Under the sumptuous cloak of the Mercedes EQS news abound too. Starting with batteries lithium ion, which in its new chemical formula offer a 26% higher energy density compared to batteries used by the EQC.

The loads can be performed in direct current (DC) up to 200 kW, which allows to add 280 km of autonomy in just 15 minutes in the EQS 580 (300 km on the 450+). Of course, in less powerful alternating current (AC) charging points (wallbox or public stations) much longer times will be needed: from 10 to 100% in 10 hours charging at 11 kW (which is the standard shipped charger) or five hours at 22 kW (which is the power of the optional on-board charger).

Up to 770 km range, 10 year warranty

There are two battery sizes / capacities (installed under the floor of the car, between the two axles), the smallest with 90 kWh (pocket cells and 10 modules) and the largest with 107.8 kWh (prismatic cells and 12 modules) and Mercedes-Benz confidence in its longevity is such that it offers a 10 year or 250,000 km factory warranty (becoming the longest on the market, since the normal is eight years / 160,000 km in electric cars for sale today).

Both early versions of the EQS, 450+ and 580 4MATIC, use the largest battery (with a mass of the order of 750 kilos, in a total vehicle weight of 2.5 tons), but offer two power levels different. The 450+, rear-wheel drive (a single electric motor, mounted behind), reaches 333 hp (245 kW) / 568 Nm and the 580 4MATIC (one electric motor per shaft) yields 523 hp (385 kW) / 855 Nm, also varying the energy recovery capacity by braking and deceleration (186 kW in the smallest battery and 290 in the largest battery).

Between the performance data more important, a acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.2 seconds for the 450+ and in 4.3 s for the 580 and 210 km / h top speed for bothAll impressive figures considering the massive weight of either version. But as much or more appreciated will be the data of autonomy: a maximum of 770 km (WLTP, for the rear-wheel drive version) and 70 less for the more powerful all-wheel drive EQS. Less powerful versions are expected in 2022 (with 90 kWh battery) and a sportier version (with the initials AMG), which could reach the 760 hp.

A flying carpet, not just because of the silence

On the EQS, the independent front wheels are connected by four arms and the rear wheels by a multi-link system very similar to the S-Class, with air suspension and electronic shock absorbers with continuously variable and individually adjustable response on each wheel, both in compression and extension.

The suspension manages to maintain same height to the ground regardless of the load carried, but you can also implement intentional variations. Examples: in Comfort mode (the others are Sport, Echo and Individual) the body is lowered 10 mm above 120 km / h, and another 10 mm above 160 km / h, to reduce aerodynamic resistance and promote stability, but below 80 km / h the vehicle returns to normal position; up to 40 km / h the body can be raised 25 mm at the touch of a button (to pass an obstacle on the asphalt or to go up / down a garage ramp), automatically descending to the starting position when reaching 50 km / h. h.

Also important is the fact that the rear axle is directional, being able to turn the wheels 4,5 (standard in all versions) or 10 (optional) in the opposite direction to the front ones, allowing, in the latter case, a turning diameter of only 10.9 meters (less than a Class A needs to complete a full turn on its axis). As is usual in these systems, from 60 km / h the rear wheels begin to rotate in the same direction as the front, to promote greater stability.

The list of driving assistance systems is the most exhaustive there is and autonomous driving technologies leave the EQS at level 3 (where the driver is still critical, but can delegate functions to the vehicle, with human supervision), but will only be available in mid-2022 in some markets and in a reduced speed range.

