Mercedes EQS interior fully unveiled with futuristic Hyperscreen

The launch of the Mercedes EQS It is going to be the most important of the year for the German brand because of what this entails. It is a representative saloon that is going to be a true technological showcase and with which it will be able to rival some important models that we have seen in recent years. Now we can see completely inside, although the futuristic MBUX Hyperscreen, which is its hallmark, had already been partially unveiled.

Digitization is total in the electric, as it has the largest screen that we have seen in a production car. It’s 56 inches that cover the entire width of the dashboard (141 centimeters) in a most striking curved shape. It is an element that will come as an option in the EQS and that actually has three screens in a row and integrated in the same frame. The instrumentation that is in front of the driver is 12.3 inches, then there is a central touch screen of 17.7 inches and in front of the passenger there is another 12.3 inches.

The central and the companion have OLED technology to deliver higher definition and brighter images. They also introduce haptic feedback to confirm that they have been touched and even react differently depending on the pressure applied. As standard, there will also be another option without Hyperscreen more similar to what is seen in the Mercedes S-Class. We talk that it would stay with the 12.3-inch screen as instrumentation and there would only be a 12.8-inch touch screen in the central part, the dashboard in front of the passenger would be free.

A priori, the technology of this Mercedes EQS may seem too complex and not very accessible to the average citizen. However, the brand talks about the section of “Zero-Lawyer” display, which simplifies everything. With this function, submenus and extra touches on the screen are avoided, as the most prominent applications are visible to the driver. Has been developed with artificial intelligence, learning from the user’s habits to show what they need at all times. It is also capable of making suggestions such as making a call if the person always calls at the same time.

Because at the end of the day it is a evolution of MBUX how good results it has given the brand in recent years and that it is used in practically its entire range. This leaves us with the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant with better dialogue and learning skills. It can also be connected to the home thanks to the Smart home and in this EQS it is possible to drive it from the rear seats. It uses the cameras installed in the overhead control unit and learning algorithms to recognize many driving wishes.

The Energizing Comfort It was another of the hallmarks of some Mercedes models because of how it allowed to create a unique atmosphere inside. In this case, three new Energizing Nature programs are added, which are called Forest Clear, Wave Break and Summer Rain. They aim to relax the driver through sounds and images, and would even allow him to take a nap when stopped thanks to the system Power Nap which closes the sunroof louver and places the driver’s seat in the resting position.

The sound experience It is precisely one of the points in which the most work has been done on this Mercedes EQS. As a good electrician, the silence on board is important, but you also want to obtain similar sensations to those seen in combustion cars. Using the Bermester surround sound system, the saloon can select the Silver Waves and Vivid Flux acoustic concepts. The first offers a sensual and crisp sound, while the second is for lovers of electrics, with crystalline and synthetic tones.

With the issue of the pandemic, they have also been reinforced in the fight against fine dust, microparticles, pollen and other substances inside the passenger compartment. Because mount a HEPA filter with the optional Energizing Air Control Plus equipment capable of filtering in three stages and retaining more than 99.65% of particles of any size.

The Mercedes EQS will be fully unveiled on next April 15 and it will be quite an event. It is normal considering that it releases more than 40 novelties and that it will be a reference at a technological level throughout the sector.

