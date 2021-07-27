Mercedes EQS, everything you need to know about the luxurious electric saloon

Mercedes Benz has just presented all the specific details of its new electric saloon, the Mercedes EQS. It is a luxury vehicle with a certain coupe look and great performance features. Something like the Mercedes S-Class of the future, which is no longer future, but present. And it will be available after summer.

It is not the first electric car of the brand (the EQC and EQA are already sold), but it is the first of the German house to focus on the luxury and performance. In addition, you receive entirely new technologies, batteries, components and solutions at the Stuttgart firm. By the way, take the EVA 2 platform.

Luxury, design and efficiency

Aesthetically it is a car that will turn heads. First by its dimensions, since it measures 5.22 meters in length, 1.93 wide and 1.51 high, with a battle of 3.21 meters. In other words, it is a very long, wide and short car. Also noteworthy is its bass drag coefficient of just 0.20.

As can be seen in the photographs, the Mercedes EQS is a vehicle of clean and elegant shapes, having resorted to a two-color body for the presentation photos. It takes identity traits from other EQ family models of the brand, such as the front grille, the headlights and the rear lights.

But also enjoy a silhouette with true coupe style, arching the body at the top in order to give it a certain sporty appearance and, in turn, improve aerodynamics.

And a first-class interior

In the same way, the cabin is very technological and luxurious, looking like it was straight out of a science fiction movie. Look at the dashboard and the three running screens. Yes, three, because even the passenger has a screen. It also highlights the integration of the ventilation outlets.

And continuing with the interior, the layout of the center console It is different from what we are used to, communicating the dashboard directly with the central armrests and leaving a generous lower space to store objects. Needless to say, although we haven’t gotten on it yet, the materials seem to be very high quality. And let’s not forget that it is a luxury vehicle.

In any case, Mercedes will offer us endless possibilities for configuration and customization.

At the moment, two mechanical versions that share a giant battery

The star brand says that the Mercedes EQS born to become the best electrician in the world. We cannot yet judge whether it will really be like this, but this car is not lacking in intentions. Oh, and in case there was any doubt, it will only be available as an electric car, or what is the same, there will be no combustion engines in the EQS range.

At the moment two different mechanical versions have been announced, which respond to the denominations EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4Matic. Yes, they share a 107.8 kWh battery capacity, which is a lot.

The Mercedes EQS 450+ It has a single motor, which goes on the rear axle and develops 333 hp, in addition to 568 Nm. Thanks to its huge battery, the Approved autonomy is 780 kilometers, which is said soon. On the other hand, it does the 0 to 100 in 6.2 seconds and its maximum speed is limited to 210 km / h.

As we mentioned, the top of the range is Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic. In this case we are talking about an electric motor for each axis, developing a joint power of 524 hp and 855 Nm that are distributed among the four wheels. The autonomy for this version is 676 kilometers, which is not bad at all, while among the benefits we find a 0 to 100 in 4.3 seconds and the same maximum speed, 210 km / h.

Related article:

Test Mercedes EQA 250, all about the new electric crossover

Related article:

Test Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic 408 CV

Steering rear axle with up to 10 degrees, and subscription activation

On the other hand, and although this model will bring many assistants and driving aids, the axle stands out rear guideline as standard. All EQS will feature a rear wheel steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees to improve low-speed handling and high-speed stability.

But optionally can be extended that ability to turn the rear wheels up to 10 degrees. However, it is striking that you can buy it from origin or enable it later through wireless upgrade, with a fee. That is, you can “rent” that function.

The increase in the angle of orientation of the wheels is linked to a decrease in the turning diameter of the EQS to 10.9 meters, despite its length of more than five meters.

Mercedes EQS Gallery