Mercedes EQS 2021: photos and official information

The Mercedes EQS is the new Mercedes flagship. It’s a electric car that blends perfectly luxury and avant-garde technological. A technical standard that not only wants to be the reference in quality and refinement on board, but also in technology and autonomy, boasting of up to 770 km of combined WLTP range. In this article we are going to tell you everything you need to know about the Mercedes EQS, a Mercedes S-Class from the future that today has no direct rival in any other brand on the market. Come and see.

A futuristic, elegant and very aerodynamic design

Some design features of the Mercedes EQS remind us of other vehicles in the electric range, such as the Mercedes EQA or the Mercedes EQC. Family resemblance is especially present in the rear optics or grille, but the overall design of the EQS is unique. Fluid and especially aerodynamic, highlights the striking front grille, whose dark tone hides the radars and sensors of its driving assistance. The illumination of your headlights is the Digital light fully adaptive, capable of projecting shapes and messages on the asphalt.

It measures 5.21 meters long, 3 cm longer than a Mercedes S-Class.

The modular structure on which the Mercedes EQS is built allows to build a truly avant-garde looking body, with very short overhangs, rims up to 21 inches, a long wheelbase and highly aerodynamic shapes. Before getting into its design, keep this information: it is currently the most aerodynamic production car on the market: it has a drag coefficient of only 0.20 – provided that it equips the 19-inch AMG aerodynamic wheels – and a really small front surface for a car of its dimensions, of only 2.51 square meters.

The version that we show you in the photos in this article is the launch version, with a peculiar two-tone body.

The most avant-garde interior of Mercedes

The interior of the Mercedes EQS is undoubtedly one of its main attractions. It is an interior as luxurious and refined as that of a Mercedes S-Class, with the additional addition of being able to equip an “all-screen” dashboard. Mercedes Hyperscreen is 55 inches and occupies the entire width of the dashboard, extending the control of the MBUX 2.0 infotainment system the companion. The possibilities of this gigantic touch screen allow us to consider the EQS one of the most advanced infotainment cars in the world.

Optionally, it can equip doors with automatic opening, for an even more comfortable experience on board.

If we want to have a more traditional interior, we can opt for a configuration almost identical to that of a Mercedes S-Class, with a single 12.8-inch diagonal central screen, in a somewhat less daring configuration. In either case, the digitization of the Mercedes EQS is much higher than average and should be accompanied by an augmented reality Head-Up Shot, an instrumentation with a 3D strobe or the most natural conversation assistant on the market, which allows us to have the most natural conversation with the car.

This technological feast joins a quality and selection of first class materials. High-quality leather, natural wood, metallic inserts … everything exudes a very high perceived quality, has endless possibilities for customization and is built with absurd attention to detail – the same as any Mercedes S-Class, of which this EQS is the electric twin. . Finally, we must mention the large space in the rear seats, the result of an extra long battle.

Up to 770 km of autonomy

The Mercedes EQS range will be divided, at least for the moment, into two versions. The Mercedes EQS 450+ will have a single rear engine with 333 hp and 568 Nm of maximum torque. Both share a battery of no less than 107.8 kWh of net capacity, built around 12 low cobalt liquid cooling cell modules. In the future, versions with a lower capacity battery will be launched on the market, with a net capacity of 90 kWh and a range that we estimate will be around 500 kilometers.

It is built on Mercedes’ modular electric platform, with a completely variable battery size and wheelbase.

The top-of-the-range version will be called Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC +. As its name suggests, it will have two electric motors, with a combined power of 523 hp, associated with a tremendous maximum torque of 855 Nm. Its 0-100 km / h will be completed in 4.3 seconds. The version of access to the range will boast of a range of up to 770 km according to the combined WLTP cycle. Until the Tesla Model S Plaid and Lucid Air hit the market, it will be the electric car with the longest range – its range is higher than that of many internal combustion cars.

Recharging the gigantic and heavy batteries of the Mercedes EQS can be done at powers of up to 200 kW in direct current, recovering up to 300 km of WLTP autonomy in a period of only 15 minutes. The on-board charger has the maximum power allowed in the three-phase alternating current network: 22 kW. The regeneration of energy in braking will reach 290 kW, in addition to having a variable regeneration system, supported by the vehicle’s radars and cameras, in addition to the navigation information provided by GPS.

You will have one year of free recharging in the Ionity network after purchasing the car.

At the undercarriage level, all Mercedes EQS will have Airmatic air suspension with variable stiffness and height, in addition to a standard four-wheel steering system: if we equip its most advanced version, the rear wheels will rotate up to 10 degrees, allowing the EQS to have the turning radius of a compact car (10.9 m). The basic system turns the rear wheels of the car 4.5 degrees, and we can update the wheel turn to the maximum 10 degrees after the purchase of the vehicle – a digital unlock of functions that will have an associated cost, of course.

In the future, Mercedes will launch a sports version of the EQS with up to 761 hp of power, possibly under the Mercedes-AMG umbrella.

Mercedes EQS photos