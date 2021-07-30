Mercedes EQE: These two teasers preview its design details and more

Daimler AG is already shaping its plans to electrify Mercedes-Benz and Smart. The first will remain under your umbrella, as it is one of your jewels and the one that provides you with the largest commercial entity. In the second case, the transformation will be carried out with the help of the Chinese manufacturer Geely. Without them, the Stuttgarters would not have been able to, since the economic losses that the firm was dragging were difficult to overcome. But that is already part of the past …

Taking into account that Tesla, Audi and Porsche dominate among the electric representation saloons, Mercedes-Benz had to take a step. The EQS is the pinnacle of its offering, but it won’t be alone in the market for long. Your support will be the Mercedes EQE, the battery-powered version of the Bavarian automaker’s E-segment saloon. And its debut will not take long to be official, because the brand’s communication managers have already announced a date.

The new Mercedes EQE to debut at the IAA Munich Motor Show in September

E-xcited! 🤩 38 days until the newest member of our all-electric family arrives in Munich at the IAA. We’re counting – so are u? #EQE ⚡🚘 – Daimler AG (@Daimler) July 29, 2021

Through an official press release and his profile on Twitter, Daimler AG has announced when the Mercedes EQE will debut. In addition, they have accompanied this information with two teaser images that serve to illustrate how they have shaped their design. The first shows the rear three-quarter view and Full LED optics. In addition, the lines of tension that shape the hips of the bodywork or the profile of the windows can be seen.

The second teaser is more revealing as it shows how the design that shapes your interior. And beware, it won’t be far from what we can already see in its older brother, the EQS. In fact, it has three large screens protected by the same glass surface. By habitability and boot capacity It should be close to the EQS, although it should be noted that the difference from the E-Class will not be very noticeable either.

With everything, you will be wondering When will the Mercedes EQE debut? Well, in September if everything goes according to plan. To be exact, in the IAA Munich Motor Show which, this time replaces the IAA in Frankfurt. And beware, it will not be the only electric Mercedes-Benz that will debut at the appointment. With a bit of luck there will also be EQS AMG and the EQB we met in April. Oh and the Maybach EQS SUV how excited we are.

For now We cannot talk about its technical data, battery capacity or performance, but the new EQE is going for the best in the segment. That they prepare in Audi, Porsche and Tesla, because those of Stuttgart are very serious …

