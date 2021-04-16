Mercedes EQB first details

The range of Mercedes electric cars does not stop growing and if yesterday we met the Mercedes EQS, today we can confirm that next April 18 we will meet the Mercedes EQB, the older brother of the Mercedes EQA and the most familiar vision within this range. Following in the footsteps of the EQA, The new Mercedes EQB 2021 will be the 100% electric version of the Mercedes GLB, maintaining the proportions and philosophy of this model, although integrating a specific design and a 100% electric powertrain that allow it to compete with the Tesla Model Y or the Audi Q4 e-tron.

The EQB will keep the 7 seats and the large trunk of the GLB, thus being the most familiar electric Mercedes

After meeting the Mercedes EQA and discovering that it is a reinvention of the Mercedes GLA in an electric key, it is not too difficult to imagine what the new Mercedes EQB will look like. The German manufacturer wants to replicate the dual-body SUV formula in the compact SUV category, thus seeking to focus each model on a very specific type of customer. While the EQA is aimed at a younger and urban profile, the EQB will seek to satisfy the most family and leisure-related needs.

* Mercedes EQA

As we have already said, Mercedes’ strategy to create the EQB will be very similar to that of the EQA. This translates into a body that will bear a close resemblance to the GLB, but that will integrate a completely redesigned front, in addition to a new rear bumper, specific wheels and some other design details. The most differential aspect will be the front, a place where some Newly designed LED optics with continuous light signature, a new EQ fairing grill and a bumper that will seek to offer less aerodynamic resistance.

* Mercedes GLB

Inside the changes will be much more restrained and therefore the differences between EQB and GLB will be practically non-existent. Mercedes has not shown this cabin yet, but promises to offer up to 7 seats and a boot capable of reaching 1,700 liters in its best configuration (only 2 seats). To learn more about what the EQB will look like, we recommend you watch our video test of the Mercedes GLB, since the differences will be minimal.

On a technical level it is where we find the biggest difference obviously, and is that the Mercedes EQB will be a 100% electric car. Everything indicates that its release version will be the same as that now offered by the EQA 250, which means using an engine 190 CV of maximum power and a WLTP autonomy that will be around 400 km. Taking into account the design and greater weight of the EQB with respect to the EQA, we must assume slightly worse performance and autonomy data.

* Mercedes EQA

The Mercedes EQB will arrive in Spain at the end of this 2021, and as happens between GLA and GLB, a price difference against the EQB can be expected given its positioning as a larger car with greater capacity in seats and trunk. To have a clear reference, the Mercedes EQA 250 is priced from 42,200 euros on offer and with the help of the Moves Plan.