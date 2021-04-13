Mercedes EQA offer analysis April 2021

The entry into force of the MOVES III Plan last Saturday has put legs up the electric car market, and is that thanks to those seven thousand euros of help it is possible to buy an electric car at an extremely attractive and interesting price. One of those cases we have it in Mercedes by the hand of the EQA, the compact SUV of the star’s signature. Currently a Mercedes EQA costs € 49,900, an amount that in the best case can go down to € 42,200, a rate very similar to the € 41,750 of the Mercedes GLA 200d with a 150 hp diesel engine.

The EQA is like an electric GLA, which is quite a virtue

The EQA at the beginning of the year became one of the last models to arrive in the Mercedes EQ electric range, which is positioned as an access step to it. It’s about a Compact SUV, equivalent to the GLA, with whom it shares similar dimensions (almost 4.5 meters in length and a remarkable 2,729 mm wheelbase), but as usual in electric vehicles, it loses some load capacity, placing its boot at a modest 340 liters. However, for the day-to-day use for which it is intended, it is more than enough.

The mechanical section is made up of a electric motor with 190 hp and 375 Nm of torque to move a weight of about two tons, although given the 8.9 seconds it declares to cover 0 to 100 km / h it should provide correct performance. It also uses a lithium-ion battery with a gross capacity of 66.5 kWh and with which is capable of traveling 424 km according to the WLTP cycle, all accompanied by an 11 kW on-board charger and fast charging up to 100 kW.

Also It has a fairly decent standard equipment, which include elements such as 18 “alloy wheels, reversing camera, navigator, LED headlights, heated seats or the MBUX multimedia system with two 7.25” screens.

The EQA can benefit from up to € 7,700 in the best case

However, The most interesting thing about EQA is the price it can reach with the aid of the MOVES III Plan. The Mercedes EQA has a base price of € 49,900, which excluding VAT remains at € 41,239.67, below the maximum € 45,000 set by the aforementioned incentive program, which range from € 4,500 without scrap to € 7,700 Yes, in addition to scrapping a car that is more than seven years old, you can also take advantage of some of the conditions that add up to an additional 10%.

In Quécochemecompro you can find our buying guide with the best electrics on the market.

The main rival The German is the Lexus UX 300e for € 49,900, another very similar electric C-SUV, both in power (204 hp), equipment or price, but with less space in the cabin and a range of about 100 km less.