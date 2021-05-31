Mercedes EQA 250 | Test | Opinion | Consumption

Cars for the next generation. That is the motto of the Mercedes EQ range, which every day has more additions. After the Mercedes EQC it is now time to meet the Mercedes EQA, the 100% electric variant of the Mercedes GLA.

This family will also soon join the overwhelming EQS, which aims to be the benchmark electric saloon in the world of luxury, taking over from the Mercedes S-Class in the plug-in world. And, already in early 2022, the new EQB will be the most spacious compact SUV.

The goal is that, by 2030, the star’s firm sells 50% of its electrified models. That includes these electric cars and also the numerous EQ Power versions, plug-in hybrid cars that the brand currently has no less than 23 models available. Thus they have managed to lead the PHEV and electrical market in 2020, with the Mercedes A 250e as the best seller.

And what does the Mercedes EQA contribute to this game? It is the second electric SUV of the firm, with a very competitive price (€ 49,900 without counting the aid of the Moves III Plan). Is it more interesting than the Mercedes GLA plug-in hybrid, the GLA 250e, which already has a high electric range? Let’s see it thoroughly.

Exterior

The Mercedes EQA is based on the same platform as the Mercedes GLA, hence its compact SUV silhouette is very similar. Of course, there are slight variations in size, since it is 53 mm longer (up to 4,463 mm) and 9 mm higher, 1,620 mm high. By sharing technical base, it does not change the height or the wheelbase, but the width of the tracks, 20 and 22 mm narrower in front and behind, respectively, does.

We clearly see that we are dealing with an electric vehicle as soon as we see its fully faired front grille, as these vehicles do not require as much mechanical cooling and thus reduces aerodynamic resistance. It also has specific bumpers and the LED strip of the Mercedes EQ electric models that joins the front optics, also new.

When you look at it from the side, elements such as the specific badges at the base of the A-pillar or the wheels stand out, which are also lightly faired (there are many designs to choose from, those of this unit are 19 inches, with 235/50 tires Bridgestone Turanza). The charging socket is located on the right side of the body, on the opposite side to the fuel tank mouth in the GLA.

Behind it is not missing the strip of red LEDs, which joins the rear optics, a stylistic detail very in vogue today. This has forced the logo on the gate to be lowered slightly, while the license plate goes directly to the plastic molding of the bumper. At the bottom, obviously, no sign of exhaust outlets.

Inside

You can read our test of the Mercedes GLA where we thoroughly analyze the interior design, which is practically identical except for some details.

The eye will go to the two large screens that you find in all Mercedes today, visually linked under glass, the left for the instrument cluster and the right for the full MBUX infotainment system. As standard they are 7.25 inches each (optionally 10.25 inches).

All the controls are identical, from the steering wheel, with many controls but very intuitive to use, to the classic lever for the change in the steering column or the Touchpad on the console from which you control and move one through the menus of the screen.

The assembly of parts is good, but perhaps too much of the glossy black plastic is abused on the dashboard and the console between the seats. A material that looks great when clean, but gets dirty easily and is scratch meat.

Good space in the front (maybe you sit higher than in a conventional GLA) and there is also quite a lot of head and leg room at the rear. It is possible to place your feet under the seat, but the bench is placed closer to the ground, hence the knees are somewhat higher than in a conventional car. On a somewhat long trip it can penalize the comfort of the rear passengers.

Trunk

The trunk loses 95 liters of volume and goes from 435 to 340 liters capacity. This is a low figure for its external dimensions, but if we consider that possibly the vast majority of trips it makes will be by city, then it may be enough.

This figure is up to the tray, which you can always remove and load the space up to the ceiling. It has regular shapes and a very wide loading mouth that makes it easy to load bulky items. There is no shortage of hooks to hold the luggage, hangers to hang bags or elastic bands on the sides.

Under the floor we have a small hole on the side closest to the edge that is ideal for the puncture repair kit, charging cables … and stop counting. When you need to carry large packages, you can fold down the backs of the rear seats. They are divided into three parts as standard, in a 40:20:40 ratio to achieve a cargo space of 1,320 liters.

equipment

The EQA shares safety assistants and driving aids with the GLA, as well as the infotainment MBUX, except for some specific details due to the nature of its drive, such as the Electric Intelligence function of the navigator, which calculates the route taking take into account the orography, the traffic, the way you drive …

Standard features High Performance LED headlights, Progressive Line, 18-inch wheels, polished aluminum roof rails, climate control, ambient lighting, rear view camera, power tailgate, active brake assist, shift detector lane, automatic lights, heated seats….

You can improve the aesthetics with the Electric Art or the AMG Line. The latter is the one that our unit had and the AMG cosmetic kit, tinted windows upholstered in imitation leather, sports pedals, AMG floor mats …

Also on offer is Edition 1, the special launch edition. But beware, speaking of launch, the brand gives away a three-phase Wallbox with installation included (unless it exceeds 80 meters of wiring). This Wallbox allows charging at a power of 22kW with alternating current (the EQA supports a maximum of 11 kW).

This is the Plug & Go package. Two cables are included as standard, the Mennekes type and the other Schuko. In direct current it supports up to 100 kW of power, so you can charge 80% of its battery in 30 minutes at a fast recharge point.

As we said at the beginning, the final price of the Mercedes EQA 250 in Spain is 49,900 euros, not including the aid of the Moves Plan. A good price for an electric SUV with Premium air And you can always find Mercedes EQA offers, published by the official dealers of the brand, in our section of new cars. Remember that these prices may include financing the car with the manufacturer.

Motor

The new model is launched with a single starter motorization. It is the EQA 250, which has a 190 hp power (140 kW) that exclusively drives the front wheels and 375 Nm of torque motor.

It is powered by energy stored in a battery with 66.5 kW gross capacity. With it, it certifies an autonomy in the WLTP combined cycle of up to 426 kilometers. Those who move exclusively in urban environments could reach 490 km without re-plugging the car.

Two more versions will also appear in a few months. These will have two electric motors, one on the front axle and one on the rear, so they will have all-wheel drive, which the brand calls, as in combustion engines, 4Matic. The joint power is in a case of 228 and 292 CV. A larger capacity battery will also be available, with a range of more than 500 kilometers.

Behaviour

We were able to count on three hours with the new Mercedes EQA 250, which allowed us to put it to the test in different environments. Of course, if I had to define it in a few words, it is for ride comfort and refinement, with a cabin really well soundproofed from what happens on the outside.

It has a high weight, as it marks 2,040 kg on the scale. The 190 hp move it with sufficiency, but do not expect a response close to sportsmanship. It helps you on outings that the 375 Nm of torque is delivered instantly as in all electric ones, but not to have remarkable performance: It accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.9 seconds and its speed has been limited to 160 km / h so as not to drain the battery too soon.

As is customary for the brand, you can change the character of the vehicle with the driving modes. Using the Sport you have more direct reactions and respond faster when you step on the accelerator, together with the bombastic changes of the instrument panel and lighting, but little change compared to the Comfort (the ECO prioritizes the load and limits the maximum speed more). And then with Individual mode you can adjust engine power delivery, climate control or steering hardness to your liking.

In the city it is comfortable like any electric vehicle and on the highway it is poised, where you barely hear the rolling noise. You can even count on adaptive suspension, to literally almost float on asphalt imperfections, expansion joints …

We were able to drive on one of our reference back roads, with mostly fast corners. If you take it to the limit, it shows understeer and in the support changes you notice rocking, although not as pronounced as in a combustion SUV since we have most of the weight (of its batteries) in the lower part).

Regarding consumption, on this route of about 170 km the on-board computer stayed at 22.3 kWh / 100 km, using it at an animated pace. It doesn’t seem like a bad figure to me.

Of course, I played a lot with the paddles behind the wheel to increase retention (and thus improve consumption). Pressing the left increases the hold down to (D–, where it is hardly necessary to depress the brake pedal). Interesting D Auto mode. There was no time to thoroughly check its operation, but it calculates the level of retention based on the distance to the preceding vehicle, curves and orography (you have to connect the navigator). That would mean around 350 km of autonomy in real use … a figure on which we will reflect in the conclusions.

Opinion autos.com

The Mercedes EQA is a well-built, good-looking and technologically advanced car. It does not have the luxury finishes of its older brothers and it shows in its trunk that an exclusive electrical architecture has not been used, but that of the GLA, but it makes sense.

First of all, to be able to offer an interesting price, which can make many doubt that they are looking for a spacious car to move around the city and make small getaways. Further, you depend on the recharging network, clearly insufficient in Spain at the moment. And the brand offers the GLA 250 and plug-in hybrid, which is also labeled Zero, but not those limitations. And it completes the 0-100 km / h in 7.1 seconds.

The EQA or is a shot dynamically. You can see that extra half a ton compared to the GLA, but it’s not nearly as heavy as the EQC, which adds almost another 500 kg on the scale. But it is comfortable and has virtues in its march, comfortable and very settled. Waiting for the firm to develop electrical architectures, which for now only has the EQS, is not a bad approximation.

It is sized well for electrical mechanics and is the cheapest of the premium brands: the Lexus UX 300e has less range and the Volvo XC40 Recharge offers power that most do not require. And you could travel with it … hence the strong commitment of the brand to Mercedes Me Charge, an application with more than 450,000 charging points in 31 European countries, of which a good part admit online payment from the app itself. Because it is that, recharging, which slows the sales of electric in many cases.

Photo gallery:

Photos