Mercedes EQA 250: supertest the new SUV

After having lived with him EQA for a week in the most varied driving and charging environments you can imagine, I must admit that It has fully convinced me both in its approach and in its execution both for day-to-day urban and intercity travel, although as in all electric vehicles we still have some doubts about its real potential as a unique car with which to travel by road.

Without attempting to enter into thoughtful disquisitions about whether a platform developed specifically for electric cars, from a sheet of paper, or an autocad, in white is preferable or if, on the contrary, evolving one to its electrical state can be satisfactory, This Mercedes EQA offers an approach that places you in your own right somewhere in the transition to new mobility. That energy transition, that of the electric ones, which is creating its own conduction; the foreseeable, the “politically correct”, almost automaton, although in this case still allows a wide margin of action for the driver.

Mercedes EQA 250.

Mercedes EQA 250: it is one more SUV … not one more electric

Because This SUV is not one more, nor is it one more electric. And is that the second EQ model launched by Mercedes proposes a driver-machine interaction capable of satisfying those who aspire to enter the electric world without renouncing full driving, without renouncing to “feel” the vehicle and enjoy a component of intervention in driving, of conscious choice translated into this In the case of four different driving modes, in choosing the level of engine retention – from eliminating it and driving “under sail” to an engine brake so intense that it is enormously perceptible when you stop accelerating and even warns other drivers by turning on the lights rear.

BENEFITS

Mercedes EQA 250Accel. 0-100 km / h 8.24 seconds Accel. 0-400 m 16.01 seconds Accel. 0-1,000 m 29.85 seconds Overtaking 80-120 km / h in D 5.76 seconds Braking 140-0 km / h 71.24 m

In fact, the retention is so strong that it can become violent if we take our foot off the accelerator abruptly, which makes it preferable to select it selectively shortly before entering a curve or to maintain the distance with respect to other cars and only take it connected if we really want to lead the attack. It also does not stop the EQA completely and is limited to lowering up to about four to eight kilometers per hour and we must go to the brake pedal to stop completely, something he does with some disharmony in the transition, translated into some uncomfortable nodding.

Mercedes EQA 250: everything in its own time

The new EQA shares platform and dimensions with GLA, Yes. But there is no doubt that the EQA is something quite different because of its electrification. To begin with, the bimpulse battery – 66.5 kWh useful capacity– It is located under the passenger compartment, adding considerable weight, and it does so in a low and centered position, with the consequent improvement in weight distribution and a reduction in the center of gravity. Interestingly, the lowest point of the EQA is given by the oversized longitudinal beams, which can avoid dangerous chafing or impacts on the battery and help maintain its integrity.

Mercedes EQA 250: this is its interior.

Its recharging can be done by means of alternating current, for which it is supplied with two cables (one valid for domestic sockets that will charge about 2 kW and could be limited to 6 or 8 amps to guarantee the integrity of the installation if it were not reinforced – limiting to 1.6 and 1.9 kW— and a wallbox one that would be the most suitable method for continuous use since it can recharge at 11 kW, the limit of the on-board charger).

Also, like all electrical equipment worthy of the name, it can be recharged by direct current, although this we insist – and the brand warns it in the user manual – should not be considered a habit, but a resource given the aggressiveness that the battery receives. The maximum charging potential is 100 kW Although, to tell the truth, we are far from seeing, and Mercedes Spain has not yet explained to us if the test unit came with some kind of limitation aimed at prolonging the longevity of the battery.

CONSUMPTION

Mercedes EQA 250In city 14.9 kWh / 100 km On highway 17.2 kWh / 100 km Average autonomy 408 km

And it is that in two different points capable of supplying 50 kW We did not at any time exceed 31, which we have achieved with other electric vehicles, and clearly conditions the attractiveness of the EQA once we consider trips with a radius greater than 300 km. That would be the confidence limit that we could do with a charge before having to lower the rhythm to very conservative thresholds or that “energy anxiety” appears that invades us when we see that the battery charge level drops dangerously and we are not close our head charging point.

Mercedes EQA 250: this is your boot.

Mercedes EQA 250: pleasure of use

The EQA exemplifies the virtues and limitations of an electric car in terms of performance, dynamic potential and that very high pleasure of use that it raises, in this case configured with the classic Mercedes seal. It translates into a very high quality of dynamic perception, with balanced damping, which digests bumps and speed-reducing bumps and does not miss the variable damping.

It has an exemplary poise, with minimal transmission of vibrations and shocks to the interior and with a truly achieved sense of protection from the environment. It also gives the feeling of being very well insulated from the outside since only on very rough asphalt a loud noise is perceived on board.

INSIDE

Mercedes EQA 250Front width 146 cm Rear width 137 cm Front height 96/105 cm Rear height 94 cm Rear legroom 79 cm Luggage compartment 340 liters

For its part, the engine adds running silence, a considerable power delivery for a model of entry to the range, and a Remarkable user-friendliness, although not particularly economical in demanding situations or highway speeds. It can be managed in four modes of use that, however, do not have an impact on the rate of regenerative braking, for that are the paddles located behind the wheel. If we add to this a precise and efficient chassis, it seems clear that this Mercedes is one of those cars that gains in appeal the more it is used.

Mercedes EQA 250: electrical mechanics.

Mercedes EQA 250: this is its interior

His interior design is definitely reminiscent of a thermal car, with physical controls in air conditioning, lights, and the provision of specific submenus and a central touch panel that we can find in other models of the brand, also operable from the central screen, which avoids adaptation periods for those of us who are not digital natives. But it’s not perfect, and frankly, I expected better from some linings, such as those on the lower area of ​​the doors or the bottom bracket and in the glove compartment – plastic in appearance and cheap to the touch – although it is fair to admit that what is in sight offers a look worthy of premium manufacturer.

It’s not cheap, but … The fee, practically 50,000 euros, is not negligible, not even applying the Moves plan discount. It practically matches alternatives of the type Audi Q4 e-tron with 77 kWh battery, Lexus UX 300e (150 kW of power and 54.3 kWh of battery capacity) and is – logically, although without a prohibitive difference – above generalists of the type Enyaq i, Volkswagen ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach E which, incidentally, will fall below the EQA in terms of sense of refinement or potential for representation.

Mercedes EQA 250

In return, Mercedes has chosen to equip its electric SUV with equipment above what we are used to in signing the star. Because it comes standard with elements such as the involuntary lane change assistant, double led headlights with automatic light change, traffic sign recognition, dual zone climate control, electric tailgate, navigator and digital radio, among other elements.

Yes indeed, Accessing the Smartphone integration involves an additional cost and this would increase with adjustable damping (€ 1,319) or packages such as driving assistance (active cruise control, active lane maintenance, active blind spot assist and Pre-Safe Plus: € 1,906) or those that include the 10.25 ”touch screen. We could easily reach more than 10,000 euros in optional equipment if we wanted to provide the EQA with the best and most select, those elements that leave such a sophisticated aftertaste on the palate but that only leave behind an essence, the EQA, that you look at Everywhere you look, it is absolutely competent.