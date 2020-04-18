Mercedes has donated a pair of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas jumpsuits used in the 2019 season to the NHS – National Health Service – which is currently raising funds to fight the coronavirus. That of the British already exceeds 3,000 pounds sterling in the charity auction.

British NHS workers are at the forefront of the battle to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The country of Hamilton has more than 108,000 confirmed infections and there have been close to 14,500 deaths.

Mercedes has donated two monkeys used by Hamilton and Bottas in 2019 to the English healthcare to collect funds for medical supplies. Both are up for auction on the Bonhams Auctioneers page.

We’ve donated @LewisHamilton and @ValtteriBottas race suits from the 2019 @ F1 season to @ bonhams1793’s online charity auction, raising money for @NHSCharities. Bid on Lewis’s race suit https://t.co/0PPs5nioRw

Bid on Valtteri’s race suit https://t.co/WJ3FJv3tG2 pic.twitter.com/zBhFaiuUu7 – Mercedes-AMG F1 (@ MercedesAMGF1) April 17, 2020

The hexacampeón monkey is already over 7,000 pounds sterling. For his part, Bottas’ weight exceeds 1,000 pounds.

The Brackley team is one of the brands that has been most involved in the fight against the pandemic. Mercedes works alongside six other UK-based Formula 1 teams to develop equipment for the country’s toilets.

The seven Grand Circus teams have already contributed to supplying more than 20,000 NHS orders for devices to treat coronavirus patients, as well as 10,000 respiratory support devices, pioneered by Mercedes and University College London Hospital.

On the other hand, McLaren helps develop protective equipment for frontline NHS workers. Ron Dennis, former head of the Woking brand, has created a project to supply a million free meals to NHS staff during the current crisis.

