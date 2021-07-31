Mercedes dominates FP2 in Hungary with 1-2 from Bottas and Hamilton

Verstappen had been the fastest for Red Bull in initial practice at the Hungaroring circuit but Mercedes responded in the second and final session on Friday in intense heat with more than 60 degrees of temperature on the track.

Bottas, who had already shown a good performance being second at the start of the day, started FP2 by taking the lead with a lap of 1m18s372 in the first part of the session where the medium tires were the most used by the drivers and teams.

Verstappen spun at 1m18s422 to place second and “Checo” Pérez was fourth at 1m18s971, with Hamilton wedged between the two Red Bull men thanks to a lap of 1m18s697.

Upon reaching the 15-minute mark, however, the seven-time world champion led the way with a time of 1m18s140 while Verstappen and Pérez lowered their marks to 1m18s353 and 1m18s533, unable to break Mercedes’ 1-2.

Then it was time to start working with the soft tires, which in Hungary have a big difference in performance in terms of media, and Pierre Gasly was among the first to mount it on his AlphaTauri and took the opportunity to jump to the top of the classifier with 1m18s113.

As expected, the Frenchman did not last long in that privileged place since then the Mercedes would take to the track and Bottas flew until 1m17s012, with an outstanding second set, to be first and sentence the best of the day, followed by Hamilton at 0s027 with the other W12.

Verstappen, meanwhile, set a lap that left him third in the second practice with 1m17s310 complaining of understeer in his RB16B, while Pérez turned at 1m17s941 and then at 1m17s824 to place fifth, behind Esteban Ocon’s Alpine, feeling vibration in the Mexican driver tires.

Gasly closed the day with the sixth fastest time, ahead of Fernando Alonso and Vettel, while Lando Norris was ninth in his McLaren after a qualifying simulation that did not seem to be entirely clean for the Briton.

The top ten positions were completed by Lance Stroll on a good day for Aston Martin, while the Ferraris were left with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in 11th and 12th places, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren.

Kimi Raikkonen led his Alfa Romeo to 14th place, followed by the Williamses of George Russell and Nicholas Latifi and Yuki Tsunoda, who after his accident in FP1 was only able to go out for a spin in the final minute of FP2 due to damage to his AlphaTauri.

Mick Schumacher was 18th as the best of Haas, ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi and Nikita Mazepin.

Session results:

