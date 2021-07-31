Mercedes dominates FP2 in Hungary with 1-2 from Bottas and Hamilton

Verstappen had been the fastest for Red Bull in initial practice at the Hungaroring circuit but Mercedes responded in the second and final session on Friday in intense heat with more than 60 degrees of temperature on the track.
Bottas, who had already shown a good performance being second at the start of the day, started FP2 by taking the lead with a lap of 1m18s372 in the first part of the session where the medium tires were the most used by the drivers and teams.
Verstappen spun at 1m18s422 to place second and “Checo” Pérez was fourth at 1m18s971, with Hamilton wedged between the two Red Bull men thanks to a lap of 1m18s697.
Upon reaching the 15-minute mark, however, the seven-time world champion led the way with a time of 1m18s140 while Verstappen and Pérez lowered their marks to 1m18s353 and 1m18s533, unable to break Mercedes’ 1-2.
Then it was time to start working with the soft tires, which in Hungary have a big difference in performance in terms of media, and Pierre Gasly was among the first to mount it on his AlphaTauri and took the opportunity to jump to the top of the classifier with 1m18s113.
As expected, the Frenchman did not last long in that privileged place since then the Mercedes would take to the track and Bottas flew until 1m17s012, with an outstanding second set, to be first and sentence the best of the day, followed by Hamilton at 0s027 with the other W12.
Verstappen, meanwhile, set a lap that left him third in the second practice with 1m17s310 complaining of understeer in his RB16B, while Pérez turned at 1m17s941 and then at 1m17s824 to place fifth, behind Esteban Ocon’s Alpine, feeling vibration in the Mexican driver tires.
Gasly closed the day with the sixth fastest time, ahead of Fernando Alonso and Vettel, while Lando Norris was ninth in his McLaren after a qualifying simulation that did not seem to be entirely clean for the Briton.
The top ten positions were completed by Lance Stroll on a good day for Aston Martin, while the Ferraris were left with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in 11th and 12th places, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren.
Kimi Raikkonen led his Alfa Romeo to 14th place, followed by the Williamses of George Russell and Nicholas Latifi and Yuki Tsunoda, who after his accident in FP1 was only able to go out for a spin in the final minute of FP2 due to damage to his AlphaTauri.
Mick Schumacher was 18th as the best of Haas, ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi and Nikita Mazepin.
Session results:
Gallery: Photos from Friday’s Hungarian Grand Prix
Click on the arrows to scroll through the images
Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21
1/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B
2/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21
3/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21
4/41
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C41
5/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C41
6/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C41
7/41
Photo by: LAT Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
8/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
9/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12
10/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12
11/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12
12/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, gets out of his car after spinning in practice
13/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, gets out of his car after spinning in practice
14/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, gets out of his car after spinning in practice
15/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21
16/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21
17/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21
18/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21
19/41
Photo by: LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
20/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
21/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
22/41
Photo by: LAT Images
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521
23/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521
24/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521
25/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521
26/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Fans
27/41
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521
28/41
Photo by: LAT Images
George Russell, Williams FW43B
29/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams FW43B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
30/41
Photo by: LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
31/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
32/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
33/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
34/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
35/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
36/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
37/41
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
38/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
39/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
40/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
41/41
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images