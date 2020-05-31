Liberty has proposed reverse sprint qualifying races

The measure needs the unanimous support of the teams; Mercedes objects

Mercedes opposes the FIA’s intention to ‘experiment’ with qualifying for the double Grand Prix. As we have explained on Soymotor.com, on the table is the possibility that in the second of the double Grand Prix that have been implemented this year in order to complete the schedule, the grid of the second race is decided by the result of a ‘ sprint ‘race, in which the grid would be reversed according to the championship score.

In other words, the greats should come back very quickly, with the risks involved in being able to get ahead in this second Grand Prix, while a great who would have abandoned in the first of the two GPs would have things much easier compared to those who they would have completed the race.

The inverted grills are an ‘invention’ to try to offer more spectacle, to force overtaking. It is actually a ‘strategy’ to ‘build customer loyalty’ in the lower categories, penalize a little bit the talent to spread out the podiums a little more and maintain the illusion and hopes of some riders who may have a somewhat brighter record.

From a sporting point of view, aberrant and of course totally contrary to the much vaunted DNA of F1. From the point of view of emotion and entertainment, interesting. It is clear: if the fastest starts ahead, there will never be overtaking … unless tactics, tire degradation, consumption or safety cars support otherwise.

In fact, for the sake of the show, F1 has already accepted the DRS at the time to try to facilitate overtaking, a weapon for the attacker that the defender cannot use, at least until the roles have been exchanged. And it has already been seen that without this element, even the best cars have difficulties to overcome those of the last third of the grid. Last year in Abu Dhabi there was a technical problem that prevented the use of DRS and the result was verified. In reality, it would be as if a mid-table football team began an encounter with one of the big clubs with a ‘penalty in favor’.

The introduction of this system is also justified to give greater interest to the second race that could otherwise be a repetition of the first … but also to have a trial before a possible introduction of this’ short race ‘or’ sprint race ‘as usual classification system in 2022 and make the Saturdays more enjoyable in the future.

Mercedes may also have qualms for other reasons. For example, the fact that cars must remain in a closed park between the ‘qualifying sprint race’ and the race. What will happen if someone ends up with a spoiler and a damaged aerodynamic element? Or that it is a new handicap imposed on them after the budget ceiling or the handicap of wind tunnel hours for the best. And that it prevails by 2022 in all GPs, which would make it much more difficult – very unlikely – to maintain its current dominance.

In all this there is an important issue to consider. There is talk of a 30-minute race, that is, between 100 and 120 kilometers or so. And that added mileage runs counter to the reliability of engines that should have an even longer life than Le Mans. Another attack on the DNA of F1: an F1 engine must be more durable than one of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the beacon race of resistance.

It will be carried out? On paper, this decision should require the unanimous approval of the teams – apparently it does not fall within those that can be approved by the majority according to some sources – and Mercedes is not in the task, but we will have to wait for the next vote. week.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.