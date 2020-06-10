The Finnish pilot assures that he is not worried about his future

See Red Bull as main threat to the Austrian GP

Valtteri Bottas is very calm in relation to his future in Formula 1. The Finn has spoken with those responsible for Mercedes and, without hesitation, has received confirmation that they do not consider the signing of Sebastian Vettel.

The four-time world champion will leave Scuderia Ferrari at the end of 2020 – he will be replaced by Carlos Sainz next year – and both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas end their contracts at the same time.

The rumors were inevitable – fueled even by Toto Wolff – due to the fact that he brought together a German pilot with a German team, but Bottas has revealed that from the top of the star’s brand they do not think about Vettel.

“We have been very honest about the situation regarding the contracts, and I received a fairly direct message that no, they are not considering Seb. So well, there are no concerns,” Bottas said for Sky Sports.

Valtteri is used to the pressure of always seeing himself in the eye of the hurricane, since since he arrived at Mercedes he only signs one-year contracts. This time, the Finn has had a lot of fun with the rumors.

“Every year it is the same for me. I find it quite funny that without having run a single race there are people ‘getting’ my seat. It has made me laugh! But there is no pressure on that side.”

“I have my goal for the season in mind and that’s it. Things will be arranged in one way or another, whatever happens. I have no stress at all,” added the Mercedes driver.

As for the start of the 2020 season, obviously conditioned by the coronavirus, Bottas believes that the three big teams will be up at the Austrian Grand Prix and keeps an eye on Red Bull.

“Red Bull, definitely – as a concern – because I think they showed a very good performance in the tests and I am sure they are giving their all for that race in Austria, their home race. They will surely be strong, but who knows what has everyone been able to do since the tests “.

“We couldn’t see any session in Melbourne, which team had the biggest improvements or anything like that. I still think that the best three teams will be us, Red Bull and Ferrari, but I don’t know what the order and differences will be like,” expressed Bottas to conclude.

