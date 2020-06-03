The Mercedes boss explains that anything can happen

Stresses that current pilots are his priority

The driver market is especially interesting this season and Mercedes is one of the teams that has no confirmed driver for 2021. Both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas end the contract and those of Brackley do not rule out signing Sebastian Vettel.

Toto Wolff has made it clear that to this day they would not give a negative answer to the German. However, his two current drivers and George Russell as a young driver of the Mercedes school are his bet for the future.

“I think we owe a four-time world champion not to go and immediately say no. You need to think about it. On the other hand, we have a fantastic lineup and I am very happy with our two drivers and George,” he said in statements collected by the ..net portal.

The Austrian does not want to rule out any possibility until he has his two seats confirmed for 2021. Even if this is the case, he would not definitively close the door to Vettel, since as he recalls it may be the case that at the end of the season Bottas or Hamilton decide to leave the category.

“You never know. One of them might decide that he doesn’t want to keep running and suddenly you have a free place and that’s why he doesn’t want to come in June and say that there is no chance for Sebastian to run for us. First of all , I would not do that as a pilot and on the other hand, I have seen free seats appear where nobody expected. Remember Nico Rosberg, “he said.

Wolff has stressed that Hamilton, Bottas and Russell go before the others. To this must be added the particular situation in which the Williams driver finds himself due to the complicated stage that the team is going through, which is in the process of being sold. Either way, the decision is not going to be made until the season is well underway.

“We want to take our time. Our priority lies with the drivers of Mercedes, Valtteri and Lewis, and then obviously George and the situation in Williams that we are pending. Beyond that, you do not need to rule out any driver. That is why we do not I want to discard Sebastian as a four-time champion because who knows what will happen in the coming months, “he said to finish.

