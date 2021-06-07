Mercedes’ ‘crisis’

06/07/2021

On at 15:53 ​​CEST

After seven years of absolute hegemony, Mercedes and her seven-time champion Lewis hamilton they have begun to suffer. Two weeks ago, in Monaco, they experienced a frustrating grand prix. And this Sunday the Azerbaijan race was a real nightmare for the ‘silver arrows’. The result?. Max Verstappen, despite his accident in Baku, maintains the lead by 4 points and Red Bull raises its lead to 26 in the team championship. A full-blown coup.

The ‘crisis’ goes far beyond the latest results. It is rather an accumulation of circumstances difficult to fit in for a human group used to always winning. From the dome headed by Toto wolff, even his very champion Lewis hamilton, who at 36 years of age negotiates his continuity in the World Championship in the offices, while on the track he tries to get his eighth crown on track, a success that would allow him to retire as the most successful rider of all time.

There is a lot of championship left, 17 great prizes ahead. And Hamilton’s situation is far from hopeless.. It’s just a matter of nuances. For the first time in a long time the Briton has met a rival, Verstappen (23 years old), who can challenge and beat you on all kinds of circuits. The Dutchman won in Imola and Monaco, overwhelmingly. In Bahrain, only a miscalculation in the end left him without a victory. And in Baku a blowout of his left rear tire four laps from the end prevented him from taking another anthological victory.

Hamilton, meanwhile, took advantage of his opportunity in Bahrain, dominated in Portimao and Barcelona, ​​sank in Monaco (7th) and missed a golden opportunity in Baku after the withdrawal of Max.

Under pressure

In the highlight he tried to attack Sergio perez looking for the win but his W12 went straight and Lewis ended up out of points. It was not due to a piloting error, but it was a technological one. “It is difficult to explain, but I have given a switch and the brakes have not worked,” he assured. The button in question is the ‘Brake Magic’, which serves to relieve the rear brakes thanks to hybrid regeneration, but it must be deactivated before departure because otherwise it blocks them.

For the first time in three years, Hamilton did not score. And it is the first time this season that Mercedes has left her locker at zero, because Valtteri Bottas, totally lost before arriving in Azerbaijan, did not add to his team for another weekend to forget. This is perhaps one of the aspects to take into account in the Mercedes – Red Bull pulse. While the performance of Sergio perez, winner in Baku, goes to more and the Mexican has scored in five of the six great prizes disputed to date, the performance of Bottas It is seriously weighing on Mercedes’ interests.

The Finn crashed with Russell in Imola, he watched with despair as his wheel got stuck during the pit stop in Monaco, having to leave and in Azerbaijan, after a disastrous qualifying, sacrificing himself for nothing as Hamilton He could not take advantage of the slipstream to make pole, started 10th and finished even worse (12th). Bottas has not taken a point away from Verstappen, while Checo unhinged Hamilton this Sunday and has two consecutive races ahead of English. In a World Cup of maximum equality, this may be the detail that ends up unbalancing the balance.

Performance “unacceptable”

The head of the team Toto wolff he is resounding in his self-criticism. “I think there are many things that are not working as well as in recent years. On the operational side we are not at our best. We really have not found the optimal point of the car for qualifying and the race, to have a car. fast in qualifying and fast in the race. There are so many things we need to improve that all I want to do right now is get to it to make sure we are really able to compete for this championship. You can’t keep losing points like we have done in Monaco and here. It’s just an unacceptable performance for everyone. “