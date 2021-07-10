“Mercedes could announce Russell at Silverstone”

07/09/2021 at 7:56 PM CEST

Jesus Burgos

Martin BrundleA former Formula One driver and current ‘Sky Sports’ commentator, he is a well-known person and is now known for his knowledge of most British pit-stop teams. Therefore, the statements made by Brundle in ‘Sky Sports’ they have fallen like a bomb in the motor world. And it is that the Formula 1 commentator has explained about a possible movement that could be made next season. What’s more, it could be announced next week, at the British Grand Prix.

And, as he explains, George Russell could be announced as the next Mercedes driver in the British Grand Prix. “I wouldn’t be surprised if George gets the job next year alongside Lewis at Mercedes. If he’s going to advertise at Silverstone, if they’re going to do it, and why not? It would be the perfect place.” he explained, leaving colleagues and viewers surprised. He did not stop there and raised the following question, “If you were running Mercedes, you’d have to ask yourself: Is Valtteri Bottas is our man to win the World Championship when Lewis inevitably retires two, three or four years from now? ‘”, he asked himself. “You would have to think not”, he answered himself instantly.

What’s more , Brundle added that “I hate to say this, I really admire Valtteri as he is a great driver and does an amazing job against Lewis Hamilton’s skills, but nOr you can honestly say that if Lewis wasn’t there, Valtteri would be dominating instead, right? “, questioning the performance of Valterri Bottas. The Finnish rider is 58 points behind Lewis Hamilton and is beginning to raise doubts among fans and the press.

However, the current commentator did not end here and continue. “So, I think Mercedes needs a young gun, to emerge as its new leader of equipment automatically, sooner rather than later “, he concluded.