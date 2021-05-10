Mercedes Concept EQT: this is how Mercedes imagines its electric van

The best way to define Mercedes Concept EQT it’s like the prelude to the electric van that Mercedes has envisioned for its short-term future. A prototype that shows us what that professional and electric vehicle they have in mind will look like: design touches and an interior that seems ready for production.

When a brand presents a ‘concept’ the normal thing is that it differs from the version that will reach the lines of its plants, but Mercedes is going to become one of the exceptions of that rule. At least with the Mercedes Concept EQT since everything points to its electric van it will only soften your exterior design before receiving the green light to start all machinery.

A proportionate design

Sitting on the same platform as the Renault Kangoo, it boasts proportionate measurements that respond to the traditional shapes of a van: it measures 4.94 meters long, 1.86 wide and 1.82 high. Among its clean and flowing lines, characteristic elements of the German brand stand out, such as its logo presiding over the front, the diamond-style grille and the headlights.

On the way to the rear of the Mercedes Concept EQT, in its profile, the 21-inch alloy wheels, the integrated levers or the panoramic roof framed by the longitudinal bars stand out. In the rear we ran into one of the hallmarks of the EQ family: that horizontal LED bar that crosses the entire width visually joining the headlights of this electric van.

A recognizable interior

Inside, it is easy to recognize elements that Mercedes has used in its models: which is why we mentioned that it seemed ready for production. In an environment where the contrast between dark and light tones reigns, we come across a cabin with a 2 + 3 + 2 arrangement in which there is plenty of space for any of its occupants.

If we focus on the driving position of the Mercedes Concept EQT we will appreciate the dashboard of the previous generation although everything indicates that in the final version it will be digital. Added to it is the screen of the infotainment system that will feature the latest version of the Mercedes MBUX and the assistant ‘Hey Mercedes’ and, below, the same physical controls that the Renault Kangoo has to adjust the air conditioning.

The next step for the Mercedes Concept EQT

Although the Mercedes Concept EQT prototype has already seen the light of day, the German brand has planned another order in its roadmap since the Mercedes T-Class will be the first to reach the market in 2022. When it does, it will hand over the baton to the Mercedes EQT and the Mercedes eCitan, the electric version of the professional variant.