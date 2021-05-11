Mercedes Concept EQT, a preview of the star’s next compact van

The Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT is a preview and very close to the putting into production of the next T-Class and its electrical side, the EQT. It is the smallest van, located under the EQV, and is being developed together with Renault. Still, the new model from the star’s signature will clearly position itself above its platform sibling, the Renault Kangoo.

It has been known for some time that the German company would present a new “compact van”, a successor to the Citan – which was also based on the Kangoo – including an electric version, which was already confirmed in summer 2019. Almost a year Later, Mercedes-Benz announced the so-called T-Class, a passenger version derived from the commercial vehicle that in turn would have its zero-emission version under the name EQT. The one and the other will be manufactured in cooperation with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

Not only will the second generation of the company’s thinnest commercial be a more attractive and much more expensive version, it actually claims to be worth what it will cost. The vehicle will display significantly more independence from its French counterpart, which is also expressed in a design and “approach to attractiveness, comfort, functionality, connectivity and safety of a high class”, emphasizes Daimler. Knowing how much of Kangoo is still in Mercedes-Benz models is currently unclear.

The biggest difference between the Kangoo and the EQT Concept is obvious in one respect: while the former is 4.49 meters long, the latter raises its length to 4.94 m, with a width of 1.86 m and a height of 1.83 m. Mercedes-Benz has yet to reveal any more technical data, but has confirmed that it will retain the Citan nomenclature for commercial versions of the T-Class. Of course, there are sliding doors on both sides that open wide enough to allow relatively easy access to the car. third row.

On the outside, the Mercedes-Benz EQT Concept welcomes the already characteristic bikini-shaped grill that the rest of the company’s electric models wear. As in the EQS, this is completed by a set of backlit stars and a set of slim LED headlights that reach almost to the A-pillar. Moving behind the door, past the door handles flush with the body, there is an equally striking set of LED taillights that are joined by an illuminated strip. under the rear window.

On board, Mercedes-Benz has increased the luxury ratio to ensure that no one mistakes the Concept EQT for a French farmer. For example, the glossy blue finish around the circular air vents and the center console replaces the classic black plastic. But at its core, it’s still a commercial vehicle, and certainly It seems a more pleasant place to spend time than in the equivalent Renault, particularly as it features MBUX software and features a panoramic sunroof.

In fact, the touch screen that presides over the dashboard is configured with an artificial intelligence program that learns the driver’s habits and automates them. For example, if the person behind the wheel often calls someone on Fridays on their way home from work, the system will display that contact’s phone number on the screen at the time. The system will also display live traffic information and will come with wireless updates, a more complete technological bet than Renault.

Mercedes-Benz has not published a technical specification for the Concept EQT, but we do know that it shares the same fundamentals as the third-generation Renault Kangoo ZE. Therefore, we hope you will welcome a similar battery pack and motor. The purely electric Kangoo features an electric motor mounted on the front axle, with an output of 75 kW (100 hp) and 245 Nm of torque. It is powered by a 44 kWh battery that can provide up to 265 kilometers of autonomy (WLTP).

If Daimler is serious about positioning the EQT as “the first premium vehicle in the segment of small vans for families and private customers interested in leisure activities”, there should be a motor with more than 75 kW for a fully loaded five meter van. So the Stuttgart-based firm may be using the electric drive from its recently unveiled EQA and EQB compact SUVs; 140 kW (190 hp) for the heavy duty front and 66.5 kWh battery.

Ready to compete directly with the Volkswagen Caddy, the Ford Transit / Tourneo Connect and the Stellantis trio (consisting of the Citroën Berlingo, Peugeot Partner / Rifter and Opel Combo), the production version of the Mercedes-Benz EQT Concept will be delivered to meet later this year. The T-Class will therefore reach dealerships in 2022, with internal combustion engines (gasoline and diesel) and their corresponding electrical side (EQT), and will be manufactured together with the Renault Kangoo at the factory in Maubeuge, France.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

