The team is positioned against racism and is committed to improving its diversity

They join Hamilton’s fight in the final stretch of the negotiations for his renewal

Mercedes will leave behind its legendary silver color in this 2020 Formula 1 season to compete with a black W11, with a decoration that the brand understands as “a public promise that we will improve the diversity of our team and a clear positioning against the racism and all forms of discrimination. ”

The Brackley house thus makes a univocal gesture that will surely satisfy his first sword, Lewis Hamilton, who is currently in full negotiations to continue being linked to the team beyond this season. Hamilton had lacked in recent weeks that Formula 1 spoke publicly on this matter.

This movement also culminates a 180 degree turn with respect to the brand’s historical past, that in the 30s and 40s got to wear swastikas on their cars when Germany was in the hands of Adolf Hitler. And there is no more symbolic public demonstration than fighting racism with the team’s colors, especially when silver is of equal importance to Mercedes to red Ferrari.

But beyond the social situation, which has also crystallized in the Hamilton Commission or in the ‘We Race As One’ initiative of Formula 1, that Mercedes-AMG adopts such a clear position can also be interpreted as a vindication of its commitment to Lewis Hamilton, who leads the fight against racism in the queen category.

The British is in full negotiations to renew and it is difficult to think that I can find accommodation in another teamEspecially when the training has endorsed its demands to advocate for greater diversity and to reject discrimination. Negotiations will continue, but it is a smart gesture.

“It is very important that we take advantage of this moment to educate ourselves as individuals, brands and companies, to make important changes in terms of equality and inclusion,” said Lewis himself, who in recent weeks has also participated in the protests of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in London.

“I have lived racism in my life and I have seen how family and friends also suffered it, and when I appeal for a change I speak from the heart. When I spoke to Toto about my hopes for what we can achieve as a team, I told him that it was important that we stay together.”

“I would like to thank him and the Mercedes board for listening and understanding, and for making this important statement that we want to change and improve as a business. We want to build a legacy that goes beyond sport.”

Toto Wolff himself has also spoken about it to say that “racism and discrimination have no place in our society, our sport and our team.” “But having the correct beliefs is not enough if you remain silent.”

The Hamilton and Bottas jumpsuits will also be black. The pilots will adapt the design of their respective helmets and will show off the message ‘End Racism’ in the halo, which could be translated as ‘putting an end to racism’.

