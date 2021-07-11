Mercedes CL 700 AMG: for sale one of two units

During the eighties and nineties, AMG was a very close coach to Mercedes, but was still completely independent at an operational and economic level. Although they signed a collaboration agreement with Mercedes in 1993, they were not acquired by Daimler until 2005. This allowed them to develop highly exclusive projects, without the official endorsement of the German brand. For example, it allowed them to produce a Mercedes CL 700 AMG, of which only two units are known to exist all over the planet. And one, is for sale.

The Mercedes CL 700 AMG was never an “official” AMG car, as was the Mercedes E 55 AMG or the Mercedes C 36 AMG. The Mercedes CLs of the 1990s were cars with a luxurious and refined orientation, and on paper, they had a character that did not match the usual sportiness that AMG imbued with its creations. However, the German coach created several high-performance versions of the Mercedes CL, always based on the gigantic V12 engine of its top of the range. The M120 even saw its displacement increased to 7.3 liters of displacement.

Only two units of the CL 700 AMG were manufactured. The whereabouts of the other unit are unknown.

There were several AMG versions of the CLs, with last names like 600 AMG, 70 AMG, 72 AMG, and even 73 AMG. All of them refer to the displacement of their engine in their nomenclature, reaching 525 hp in the very rare CL 73 AMG. All of them were produced in extremely small numbers. For example, Of the Mercedes CL 70 AMG only 40 units were manufactured, and of these, only two were renamed the CL 700 AMG. And if you wonder why, I just have to tell you the name of the client who ordered them: the very Sultan of Brunei.

The Sultan had and still has one of the largest car collections on the planet, and some models, such as the Mercedes S-Class W140, had dozens of units of each color. Be that as it may, the seller of this Mercedes CL 700 AMG claims that only two units were built, and that the unit for sale was initially supplied by Greenoaks of Maidenhead, a Berkshire (UK) Mercedes dealership – the place where the Sultan used to have his summer residence in the British Isles.

All the Mercedes CL touched by AMG were cars of very low circulation and very expensive price.

The car in question has just over 100,000 km on its odometer, and has had two owners after the Sultan himself. It was initially painted in the exclusive Designo LCP color, a color that appears blue or green depending on the light of the moment. Its interior is upholstered to match, with green and black leather and natural lacquered wood. It has all the extras that the car could carry at the time, such as xenon headlights, parking sensors, panoramic roof or heated seats, with memory and electric drive. A true full-team.

Under the hood beats a V12 engine of 7,055 cubic centimeters and 503 hp of power, transmitted to the rear axle through a five-speed automatic gearbox. Although it was a heavy car and not very agile, its 720 Nm of torque helped make its acceleration seem eternal and effortless. Its braking equipment, its suspension and its 19-inch wheels are exclusive AMG items, and a search of its VIN number confirms the authenticity of these items. This car was a real gem in 1998.

Rumor has it that it cost £ 250,000 in 1998. More than a supercar.

The car in question received a complete maintenance and its cylinder heads were rebuilt to guarantee a perfect mechanical condition. It is for sale in the United Kingdom for “only” 89,995 pounds sterling, a price that does not seem exaggerated, given its perfect mechanical and aesthetic condition.