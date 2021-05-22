Mercedes C 30 CDI AMG: the diesel sin of AMG

It was the year 2000 when diesel was the fuel of the future. Acquiring a car with a diesel engine was to gain all advantages for consumption, performance and low CO2 emissions. Such was the frenzy that existed with diesel, that even manufacturers like Mercedes began to see diesel as a possible resource to make sports cars. Although combining high performance and a diesel engine sounded crazy at that time, and for many it still does, at AMG they wanted to give them visionaries back in 2003 and developed their first “diesel sports car” under the name Mercedes C 30 CDI AMG. It was the first diesel AMG, but it was also the last.

The first diesel AMG was an experiment that followed in the footsteps of a market in love with diesel

When we talk about flirtations between sportsmanship and diesel engines, the image of Audi always comes to mind, clearly the manufacturer that most and best defended this idea with its prototypes and victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In fact, it is a bet that it still maintains in its range today with the S versions of many of its models linked in a forced way to V6 or V8 diesel engines. But although Volkswagen and Audi came to develop the all-powerful 5.0 V10 TDI of 313 CV and 6.0 V12 TDI of 500 CV, Mercedes-Benz was the first to jump into the pool and commissioned AMG to develop a diesel engine under the one man one machine philosophy, also using everything available in chassis tuning and transmission group so that that first diesel AMG was an AMG with all the laws.

The result of the experiment was the Mercedes C 30 CDI AMG, model that would hit the market in SportCoupé, saloon and family bodies. This first diesel AMG shared a large number of elements with the Mercedes C 32 AMG, the gasoline brother that used a 3.2 V6 Kompressor 354 hp engine. Under the hood of the C 30 CDI AMG was included the 3-liter (2,950cc) 5-cylinder turbodiesel engine that was common throughout the Mercedes range, however AMG revised the mechanics to bring the maximum power up to 231 hp and the maximum torque up to 540 Nm. The “SpeedShift” automatic transmission by 5-speed torque converter was also revised, thus achieving a maximum speed of 250 Km / h and an acceleration from 0 to 100 Km / h in 6.8 seconds … at that time it was done with the title of the fastest diesel on the market, almost nothing.

We will always have the question of what would have happened if more manufacturers had decidedly opted for sports diesel

Released in 2003, the Mercedes C 30 CDI AMG had a really short commercial life with the end of production in 2004. Since its launch Mercedes and AMG had to weather endless criticism regarding the concept “diesel + sportsmanship”, not so much in its performance whose figures were not bad for what was a diesel at the time. The operation of the 231 hp and the sound emanating from that 5-cylinder turbodiesel were not as expected in an AMG. No matter how successful it was, no one could hide that under the hood of those Mercedes there was a diesel engine that was nothing like what the Mercedes C 32 AMG offered.

With a really short business life and a promise not to try again, AMG closed its only journey with diesel engines with no intention of looking back. Over time, in Affalterbach they have kept their word betting everything on gasoline engines of different configurations, improving the efficiency of their engines through supercharging in recent years, and electrification from this very moment. In fact downsizing and hybridization have come to stay, the E Performance program having already been presented where plug-in hybridization will conquer the entire range, and where there is also talk of a Mercedes-AMG EQS (100% electric).

Extra Lap:

This was the ad with which Mercedes advertised the avant-garde Mercedes C 30 CDI AMG in 2003